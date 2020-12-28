Yury Garcia has been named AdventHealth Gordon’s latest SonShine Award recipient.
This award was established by AdventHealth Gordon in 2017 to honor the hard work and dedication of its employees. Quarterly awards provide opportunities for employees, patients and visitors to recognize and reward employees and teams for exceptional accomplishments and demonstrated behaviors that are aligned to the mission, vision and values of AdventHealth Gordon.
The name SonShine was developed by AdventHealth Gordon employees. The recipients of the SonShine award “shine” for the “Son” of God through their warm and comforting care they provide to patients and their fellow employees.
Garcia, a respiratory therapist at AdventHealth Gordon, received a nomination from a team member who said the following: “To start with, I don’t personally know Yury, but we have said hello in passing. I was walking past the room of a patient that had just been intubated. The curtains are small, so they don’t always cover the entire window. I looked in to see Yury patting the forehead of this man. Then she brushed his hair down with her hand in a sweet loving way. This is one of the most heartwarming things I have seen in a while.
"When I asked the nurse who she was and if this was one of her family members, the nurse responded, ‘No, that is not her family. She is just that sweet to all of her patients.’ Another nurse agreed and stated, ‘She treats every patient like they are her family.’
"We are all so busy, but she took the time to minister to him. I think that Yury should receive the SonShine award for the kindness and love she gives to her patients.”