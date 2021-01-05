The Georgia Department of Public Health announced the state's first case of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, a highly contagious variant of the virus which as been found in the U.K. as well as several other U.S. states.
The variant was discovered during analysis of a specimen sent by a pharmacy in Georgia to a commercial lab, according to a DPH press release.
The Georgia resident is an 18-year-old male with no travel history, and is currently in isolation at home. Public health officials stated they're working to identify close contacts of the individual and will monitor them closely and test them for the variant.
The DPH has not identified which part of the state the 18-year-old lives in.
Preliminary epidemiologic information suggests that this variant is significantly more contagious than the SARS-CoV-2 virus, a press release stated. However, there is no evidence that the variant causes more severe illness or increased risk of death.
“The emergence of this variant in our state should be a wake-up call for all Georgians,” said DPH Commissioner Dr. Katheen E. Toomey. “Even as we begin roll out of a COVID-19 vaccine, we must not let down our guard and ignore basic prevention measures -- wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands frequently.”