Among Cherokees few men have achieved the legendary and long-standing status of Dragging Canoe. While historians talk and write much about his exploits on the battlefield, it is the eloquence of his words and the prescience of his vision that most inspires Cherokees in more modern times.
Like many great leaders and prophets before him, his words continue to inspire and encourage his people even today.
In his most famous speech, given at Sycamore Shoals in 1775, Dragging Canoe rose to object to the plundering of Cherokee lands by unscrupulous hustlers and speculators. One thing that he found particularly infuriating was the cooperation on the part of some Cherokee leaders with these hustlers and speculators.
We find reference to this in what is probably Dragging Canoe’s most famous line: “Such compromises may be fine for men too old or too weak to fight. As for me, I have my warriors about me. We will hold our land.”
Today, for many Cherokees, the struggle remains. But today the issue is not land, today the issue is our very identity. And today, just as in Dragging Canoe’s time, there are Cherokee “leaders” who are more than willing to bargain away the identity and birthright of some Cherokee people in pursuit of their own selfish interests. These “leaders” and their minions then become quite offended when Cherokee people refuse to cooperate with this compromise of their birthright as children of Selu.
To paraphrase Dragging Canoe, “We did not make that bargain.”
Over time, the practice of selling Cherokee lands progressed to more and more corrosive compromises. Ultimately leading to the compromise of Cherokee’s very identity. Finally permitting the practice of allowing a non-Cherokee government to issue pedigree charts, as they do for horses and dogs, to establish how much “Indian blood” an individual possessed. A clear affront to cultural sovereignty if ever there was one.
Dragging Canoe refused to participate, of course. Leaving the leaders who were “too old or too weak,” he took those who wished to go and led them to an area along Chickamauga creek, roughly where Chattanooga, Tennessee, is today, and established new towns. Eventually Cherokees, and others, from all over sought refuge among the “Chickamaugas.” Here Dragging Canoe taught a philosophy of not compromising with any entities or interests who sought to destroy Cherokee culture and identity. His teaching and leadership continue to inspire us even now, in this present time.
In more modern times, Cherokees have adapted and thrived. Today there are a number of Cherokee tribes and communities. Three are recognized by the federal government. Several are recognized by various state governments. In addition to the recognized Cherokee tribes, there are several communities which are not recognized but are rather organic communities or collections of extended families seeking to preserve their heritage and ancestry.
All these communities draw some level of inspiration from Dragging Canoe and his history of uncompromising leadership and loyalty to Cherokee identity and culture.
As has already been stated, our struggle today is less about land than it is about preserving our right to be who we are, in a time when non-Native people feel entitled to question that right, feel entitled to ask “how much” Cherokee one is. A question which by its very nature indicates a level of ignorance and colonial privilege that is insulting on its face. There is no “part Cherokee” — one is Cherokee or one is not. There is no part. Unfortunately, many Cherokees have become so colonized that they forget that very simple fact.
To sum up, we face different struggles today. Struggles against prejudice and misunderstanding, against Hollywood stereotypes and misguided leaders.
Times change, but The People remain. The struggle remains. To paraphrase Dragging Canoe, “We will hold, we will remain.”