We often forget that people from different cultures or life experiences may have different perceptions of the value of an object. When white men first came to the New World and discovered gold, many Natives thought they had some sort of disease, it was the only way they could understand the psychosis known as “Gold Fever.”
Although some Native cultures did place a certain value on gold, most Native people preferred more practical things.
A good example of this is the marriage traditions of various Native cultures. From the settled town dwellers of the eastern seaboard to the nomadic tipi dwelling cultures of the western plains, there is not a single one involving a rock wrapped in wire. Among Natives there is probably nothing more worthless than a diamond. The sort of people who have fancy letters behind their names and a need to explain everything have studied this phenomenon and have a label for it, they call it “cultural valuation.”
Cultural valuation is of course nothing more than an academic way of saying that different cultures value things differently. Some years ago, I was able to see this firsthand in a most interesting way, but that requires some explanation.
Native festivals are common across the country, more so in areas where there are substantial Native communities. Known to the general public as a Pow Wow, or more commonly nowadays as a Native American Festival, they are something like the Indian version of a county fair. The Pow Wow as it exists today is more an invention of Buffalo Bill Cody and his wild west show, but the tradition of the Native gathering stretches back to prehistoric times. If you have never been to a Pow Wow, you owe it to yourself to attend at least once.
Typically, the public portion of a Pow Wow will involve demonstrations of Native dances from various tribes, perhaps a storyteller sharing their versions of ancient stories, and of course, vendors selling everything from cheap plastic tomahawks to museum quality Native art. Not all Pow Wows are created equal of course, some are better than others, some more genuine and traditional, some less so.
What is more interesting, and educational from a cultural perspective, is what happens after the tourists leave and the Pow Wow closes for the day. It is rare for outsiders to be invited into the closed world that is the Pow Wow grounds after hours, but it is a vary lively place. There are songs and dances much spicier than anything the public sees, old friendships are renewed, and new ones made, marriages and business deals made and broken, and or course, there is the Trade Blanket.
The Trade Blanket is, I think, a uniquely Indian pastime. Basically, it happens when someone will call it out, someone else brings a blanket and spreads it out in an area open enough to accommodate the crowd. Folks gather around and bring their trade goods. The way it works is someone places an item on the blanket that they wish to trade. That item is said to be “up for trade.” The other folks gathered around the blanket place items on the blanket to trade for the item that is up for trade. The person whose item is up will then go around and pick the item they like most and say “good trade;” if they don’t like any of the items offered, the person will say “no trade.”
It is an excellent opportunity to see what an item is worth in the community, a sort of real time lesson in cultural valuation.
Some years ago, I was attending a Pow Wow in another state, and of course there was a Trade Blanket that evening. The Head Lady of the Pow Wow was in attendance, a hard-core Traditional Dancer of long standing and great respect, she had many things to trade and her trade goods tended to be very popular. One item she had to trade was a diamond ring from a previous relationship.
It is important to remember that this was a particularly well attended Trade Blanket. There was quite a crowd in attendance with many goods to trade. The Head Lady placed the diamond up for trade. Everyone had the chance to trade for a beautiful diamond ...
At the end of the trading round, all that was offered for the beautiful diamond ring was two cans of Spam. And that my friends, is a lesson in cultural valuation.