After the ballgame that settled the election campaign between Bear and Eagle, and Eagle settled in to serve his term as Principal Chief, things settled down somewhat. Life returned to something like normal around Rabbit’s place. We all returned to our regular routines. Old Man Otter returned from a long trading trip bringing goods to trade and exotic stories from faraway places.
Everyone for miles around would show up at Rabbit’s when Otter returned from one of his trips to hear his stories. He drew in such a crowd that Rabbit never charged him for his food or drink. You could always count on a capacity crowd whenever Otter was back in town.
On this night, Otter told us he met a particularly colorful character on his trip up the coast who traded in exotic shells. Even more exciting, Otter told us that he invited this fellow to visit us on his way south. He went on to say that this fellow should be coming through the Cherokee country by the next moon.
The excitement spread like wildfire; it was as if the late political tension had left us all agitated and with the need to find something else to focus on. The crowd pressed in shouting questions to Otter. Who was this strange trader? What did these beautiful shells really look like? Otter just gave us all a knowing grin and returned to his food and drink.
“You will know soon enough” he said.
Over the next few weeks, we all hurried to get our work done so we could be at Rabbit’s place early on the appointed day. There are few secrets in a small community, of course, and soon rumors were flying like the leaves in the fall. Folks who had never been so far as the next valley claimed to have inside information. Some even claimed to have met the exotic trader in person. There was very little truth to these tales of course, but they did serve to keep everybody speculating.
As the appointed day drew near, we all made sure that our “go to town” outfits were clean and prepared. Grasshopper’s barber shop was packed morning to night as folks made sure they would look their best, it was going to be the biggest thing to happen in our valley in a long time and nobody wanted to be left out.
Finally, the day arrived. Folks started lining up at Rabbit’s door early. The rumors made their way up and down the line. Wolf and his Lighthorse Company were there in full regalia to make sure things did not get out of hand. When Rabbit opened his door early, everyone jockeyed for the best spot, ordered their drinks and food, and settled in.
The moon was just coming up when Otter walked in with a tall and very exotic looking stranger. A hush fell over the crowd. Otter spoke a few words, and then according to tradition, he offered the stranger a chance to introduce himself.
The stranger began to speak, with Otter serving as interpreter. He said that his name was Shell Carrier and that he came from a community on the coast who called themselves The People of The Rocky Shore. He said that he came in peace at the invitation of his good friend Otter and he expressed his appreciation for the welcome and hospitality extended to him by our people. According to tradition, we all observed a polite silence and did not interrupt as the stranger said what was on his heart.
After the stranger introduced himself, we all did likewise according to our traditions. Rabbit then offered the stranger food and drink. The stranger then opened his bundle.
The shells the stranger brought were more beautiful than anything we had seen up to that time. They were a pearlescent purple and white in color. Very soon the stranger was pressed upon by everyone present. Everyone offered valuables in trade for these shells. Warriors even offered their most prized weapons in trade.
The shells were called Wampum. They became a form of currency up and down the Eastern Seaboard. They were used for everything from trade to the keeping of sacred records. To this day you will find Wampum used in traditional regalia. And to this day they are still highly prized.
This, my friends is one story of how Wampum came to the Cherokee country. There are other stories, but this is my version.