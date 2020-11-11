I ducked into Rabbit’s Place for a little quiet sanity. It was the time of the Hunter’s Moon, late in the year, and it had been a bad year. The northern settler tribes were struggling with what the elders called “The Wind of Bad Talk,” a new leader had arisen among them for whom bad talk seemed like some sort of strange religion.
We did not pay too much attention to this strange leader at first, we heard many things, the elders warned us, but our lives went on much as before.
Then came this particular year. The conjurers warned us there was a bad moon rising, they told us it was going to be an interesting year. They were right. But we did not much attention at first. In fact, at first it seemed as though it would be a good year. Things seemed to be going pretty well until around the time of the Flower Moon. Before that, we heard tales of pestilence and disease in different places, but our little corner of the Cherokee country seemed quiet and peaceful. Besides, we have been through worse, such was our thinking.
Disease and struggle are nothing new to our people, we have been dealing with foreign diseases for some time. We come together and we survive. Together we have survived much more than this. But “This” was different. The main threat came not from the disease which had traders up and down the Eastern Seaboard hiding in their wigwams and longhouses; no, the far worse threat came from the “Winds of Bad Talk” conjured by evil men.
We were used to living in a sort of happy isolation, I suppose. We had our disagreements on occasion, but after what came to be known as “The Two Cowards Incident,” we thought we had learned to not let folks with private agendas sow the kind of division which would threaten the fabric and foundation of our community. I guess we did not learn well enough.
The few traders who came through did not carry the disease everyone was talking about. But they did carry something much worse. They carried with them the wind of division and bad talk. It was much more dangerous then the disease everybody was afraid of, much more insidious and capable of far more long-term damage.
And if that were not stress enough, later in the year we started to hear from our relatives down south of bad storms, more and worse than usual, and from our cousins out west we heard the world was burning. Storms, and floods, and wildfires, and division among the people when we needed each other most. Could it possibly get any worse?
In truth, we were afraid to ask that question, afraid we might get the answer. The stress was really starting to get to folks, myself included. It was all too much; it was all too crazy.
When I walked in, Rabbit had his stool propped against the back wall with one boot propped on the sink. He was munching on a carrot and sipping his favorite persimmon IPA. He seemed like he did not have a care in the world. Old Man Owl was sitting at the bar snacking on fried crickets and looking just as unconcerned as Rabbit.
Rabbit poured me a drink, and Owl, wise old man that he is, asked what the matter was. I told both of them that the world was going to hell, people were making the wrong choices, etc. etc. etc. Owl and Rabbit both chuckled.
“You know”, Owl said, “the other day I saw two brothers fighting over who was going to be Chief of that northern tribe, unbelievable.” Owl went on to tell of how people were losing their perspective. He reminded us that what really matters is family and community, there will always be crazy things going on in the world, things we may not be able to prevent but together we can survive.
Rabbit agreed, of course, because Rabbit comes from a big family, he has cousins all over, from the snowy north to the southern deserts. Between them they have learned to enjoy life and not to worry too much.
It seemed a little too simplistic to me, and I said as much.
Rabbit poured me another drink as Owl explained. Getting their target stressed is part of the Witch’s art, as is the churning of division and anger. This is how people are led astray, made to forget what really matters while they are led along a dark road.
“Remember what is important,” Owl said, reminding us to keep our disagreements civil and to remember that we need each other, family clan and community are the building blocks of human society; courtesy and understanding are the mortar that holds it together.
Family is permanent, politics are temporary.