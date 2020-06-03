To say that the past week in American society has been somewhat stormy would be a colossal understatement. There have been protests, there has been violence, there has been agitation.
This is nothing new of course; those of us who have reached a certain age will remember the riots in Los Angeles in the aftermath of the Rodney King incident. Some of us are old enough to remember other incidents in other times. Places such as Birmingham, Watts, Kent State, Custer Courthouse, Alcatraz and many others come to mind.
For those of us who are students of history, there are even more. Incidents such as those which took place in Atlanta in 1906, Tulsa in 1921, the Osage Reign of Terror, Haymarket Square, Matewan, the list goes on and on.
Will we ever learn that liberty for any depends upon liberty for many?
Politicians and pundits of various political stripes stir the unholy cauldron of hatred and prejudice for short-term profit and then blissfully deny any responsibility for the blood spilled as a result of the hatred and fear they incite. The duty of a leader is to take his or her followers to a level of aspiration and experience beyond what they can reach on their own. When leaders reduce their followers to the level of a psychotic mob they betray that duty. But this does not absolve the follower from guilt or culpability when they commit high crimes and low sins in the course of their following of that leader.
We are each responsible for our own sin.
Blaming the leaders is easy of course, but it ignores the fact that leaders would not be leaders if people did not follow them. A leader whom no one follows will very quickly change his ways or will be very quickly forgotten. We prefer to blame leaders because it allows us to avoid our own responsibility for putting them in power in the first place.
There are no easy answers to the situation our society faces at the moment, no slogan, no tweet, no overwhelming police presence is going to deliver us from our own evil. If the killing of Mr. Floyd in Minneapolis, or the initial law enforcement response to the killing of Mr. Arbery in Brunswick, prove that there are problems within law enforcement, then by the same token the wholesale looting by unruly mobs across the country proves the necessity of law enforcement. The solution, the first step, is for all of us as members of this society to take a long, and honest, look in the proverbial mirror.
It should go without saying that not all police officers are racist murderers. By the same token, not all protesters are lawless looters. There are politicians and pundits who will paint it so in pursuit of their own agendas, but that does not make it so. It is incumbent upon each of us to reject the glib and simple answers of these so-called leaders even when, indeed more especially when, they come from leaders we might normally agree with. For the good of our society and our own individual peace and security we must police the evil that lurks in our own hearts. And, by extension, the suspicion and fear that lurks in our own cliques and communities.
The person of color in the check out line next to you is most likely not a “thug” or “illegal” or “on welfare.” The police officer pulling you over for driving 70 in a 45 is most likely not a Neo-Nazi looking to kill somebody. No, they are both members of our society working hard to survive in a difficult time.
The old Cherokee clan tradition has something to teach us in this time and place. The Cherokee clans tended to police their own members to prevent the clan being disgraced. Among many Native communities to this day, there is a level of “social policing” exercised by grandmothers, clan elders and aged aunts for the purpose of preventing disgrace to the community.
The law enforcement community could learn from this, rank and file police officers know when there is a bad apple in their unit. Deal with that person for the sake of your own reputation and the reputation of your department. Secure in the knowledge that you will be judged by their sins. Police cannot be truly effective without the trust of the communities they serve.
The same holds true for those involved in effecting social change: police your own. Do not allow, and do not cover for, those who would use your cause as a cover for lawlessness and looting. Knowing full well that you will be judged by their sins, that your cause, your “clan,” will be disgraced and rendered ineffective if you permit wanton violence and lawlessness under your banner.
Let us all exercise reason and restraint in our words and our judgments, disagree with civility and good manners. Resist the siren call of trite slogans, reaching instead for enlightenment and reason. Engage in civil discussion with someone you disagree with.
The life you save may be your own.