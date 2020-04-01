“The most beautiful thing the Great Spirit ever created is the human female.”
That statement was made by a friend of mine during a philosophical discussion on the nature of beauty and reality. On its face, that statement should not be controversial. The beauty of woman has launched a thousand ships, as they say. But these days one might be accused of all sorts of sins against sensitivity if one has the temerity to comment on the subject.
As a general rule, we do not get into politics in this column, and we do not intend this one to be any exception. But the fact that a column on the beauty and sacredness of (natural born) womanhood might be considered political or controversial is indicative of the strange times we are living in.
Many, if not most, civilizations in human history have had some version of the Sacred Feminine. From the fertility goddess traditions of the ancient Near East to the Oracle at Delphi, we see an understanding of the basic equilibrium that is the Balance of Creation. The sacred creation stories of most societies contain the same basic elements, first and foremost of these is the existence of a creator.
From there, we have the creation of humans in male and female form. The stories diverge from there, depending on the society from whence they come, but the foundation is common to most of them. And lest we make the assumption that these stories and lessons are only for “primitive” societies, it is important to remember that the one true god of the Christian tradition did himself have a child by a human woman, to whom millions of Christians look for grace and salvation.
In the Cherokee creation story, the first humans were called Kanati and Selu. Regular readers of this column will be familiar with Selu and what she represents. Other Native American tribes have different versions of this story. Among the Lakota, she is known as the White Buffalo Calf Woman, among the Dine (Navajo), I’m told they call her Changing Woman. The point is that most societies have some version of the same story. One of the more poetic statements I have heard regarding women goes something like this, “she is the only one strong enough to navigate new souls into this world.” A true statement if ever there was one. And poetic as well.
Women are the cornerstone of civilization. That much is not, or at least should not be, controversial. As far as equality is concerned, there is always equality in balance. If there is not equality there is no balance. The equality and balance between male and female is the Balance of Creation, the sacred balance. We see this in both poetry and in nature.
Put another way, we could say it is the poetry that is nature. Some philosophers have said that the truth of God is written in the book of nature. if that be the case, then we see the truth of the matter, the poetry of balance and the balance of equality. One could say the beauty of springtime is the living proof of this poetry.
The modern world is most unbalanced. We would not have to point out the most obvious and basic points of creation, equality, and balance, if this were not the case. Today we have men trying to be women, and we have doctors who will make that, or some facsimile of it, happen for a price. Modern technology makes many things possible which do not exist in nature, but the mere fact that men can make something that looks like something the Great Spirit created, doesn’t make it so. We see in today’s society a basic misunderstanding of the reality and poetry of nature, I think. We have forgotten many things.
The history of human beings gives us many stories of courage and leadership. Both men and women who have done what needed to be done regardless of the cost. Whether we think of Florence Nightingale, or Nancy Ward, or any one of the countless other women who served the interests of humanity with courage and commitment. And men also.
But what we have today is individuals such as Bruce (Caitlyn) Jenner being called “courageous.” Really? The fact is Jenner is not courageous and he/she is not a woman. There are certain things only God can do.
A plastic surgeon may, with the help of hormones and makeup, make something that looks like a woman, but only God can create a true woman. An important thing to remember.
Also, remember the sacredness of womanhood. Only a woman can be a woman.