Story telling has been a strong tradition among Native people going back to the dim recesses of the “Long Ago Time.” History and tradition, as well as theology and social mores, were communicated by means of stories.
The characters and symbolism varied from tribe to tribe depending on the culture, but the general tradition of stories and storytellers was fairly common across Turtle Island. Among the town dwelling tribes of the eastern seaboard in general, and among the Cherokee in particular, the story telling art reached a highly evolved tradition that endures to this day.
In this column we generally try to avoid throwing fuel on the fires of division currently troubling our society. There are plenty of cable channels, radio shows and talking heads to stir the cauldron of division. They do not need my help. In the interest of providing a small corner of peace and civility on the editorial page, we are going to spend a few weeks telling my version of some old Cherokee stories.
Just remember, Dear Reader, there are as many versions of Cherokee stories as there are Cherokee story tellers. Many of my stories start off at my friend Rabbit’s Place.
In the mountains of the Old Cherokee Nation, along a river there is a trading path that has been in use for a thousand years or so. If you go high enough in the mountains, just before the path takes a steep turn up to the pass there is a bend in the river. The river turns one way following a small valley between the mountains. A whitewater creek empties into the river by means of a high waterfall where the People have gone to water for a long time. the trading path follows the creek up and over the mountain pass.
Along the river, a smaller path follows the river into the narrow valley for a short distance. At a certain place, where there are three very old sycamore trees in a row, a trail tree points to a small footpath leading into the woods. At the end of the footpath there is an ancient hollow oak tree. If you stop at the oak tree, and say the proper password, a door opens, and you find yourself in Rabbit’s Place.
Long before the federal government started licensing Indian casinos, Rabbit was running a good card game at his place, along with live entertainment, good food and whatever else one needed to wind down after a long day. Rabbit and I have been friends for as long as I can remember. In fact, he was a good friend of my father’s and I grew up knowing both he and his family, so it goes without saying that I go over to Rabbit’s Place whenever I get the chance. It is also a good place to meet most of the characters in the pantheon of the Cherokee story tradition.
Most weekends Wolf and his brothers work as bouncers, making sure that the revelry does not get too far out of hand. There is always a live band, most weeks it is Rabbit’s cousin Jack, and his western swing band, Jack Rabbit and The Sage Jumpers. Sometimes when Jack is on tour, Mockingbird will come in with a jam band and sing, he does not write much of his own material, but he is very good at singing other people’s songs. And Woodpecker too with his percussion ensemble.
And then there are the regulars, some of whom are always a source of amusement. There is Fox, always bragging about what a good poker player he is, and always losing. Bear always talking about how big and smart he is, but always drinking too much of Rabbit’s persimmon moonshine. And then there was Possum, up until a few years ago, you could always count on Possum being there every weekend bragging about how beautiful his big bushy tail was. And of course, there is Grasshopper running his barber shop in one of Rabbit’s extra rooms.
This my friends is a short story of Rabbit’s Place. Over the next few weeks, I will tell of some of the things I have seen there, and the lessons I have learned.