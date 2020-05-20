In the past weeks in this column, we have talked of Indian leaders, traders and outlaws, but we would be remiss if we did not mention the very important societal role played by Indian preachers. Among the settled town-based Native societies of the eastern seaboard, the importance of spiritual leaders cannot be underestimated.
Although often referred to as “savage” or “primitive” by outsiders intent on denying them the rights of life and liberty, the Native societies were highly civilized with a strong religious and community life long before the arrival of colonial peoples. As it was with other colonial societies from Babylon to Rome, the newcomers not only brought with them the armaments of physical conquest but also the theology of spiritual conquest.
From the beginning of the colonial era there were missionaries among the peoples of the New World. Some of the missionaries were true believers, while others were cynical opportunists looking for a shortcut to wealth. Some things never change. There were others, however, who subscribed to a far more sinister ideology, some of whom were leading protestant theologians of the time.
These were people who openly questioned whether Native Americans were “human” or not. These same people also questioned whether Native Americans “deserved” to hear the gospel and receive their version of salvation. Indeed, some of the most sincere of the missionaries faced persecution and vilification from within their own denominations because of their recognition of the basic humanity of the Indians to whom they were preaching.
Despite the habit of many colonials to willfully misuse the gospel, by the middle decades of the 19th century an overwhelming majority of Cherokee people were baptized Christians. A good deal of the credit for this movement of an entire society towards the adoption of a new religion is due to the influence of one man. The Rev. Jesse Bushyhead.
If ever there was a man who deserved the sobriquet “Old Time Preacher Man” that man was Jesse Bushyhead. Born in 1804 in the old Cherokee Nation near what is now Cleveland, Tennessee, Mr. Bushyhead was converted to Christianity as a result on the preaching of Rev. Evan Jones. Probably one of the most effective foreign missionaries among the Cherokee, the Rev. Jones was somewhat unique among missionaries in that he recognized the basic humanity of the people to whom he was preaching.
This fact alone would have brought him into conflict with some of his contemporaries, but Rev. Jones took it one step further by taking the time to learn the Cherokee language and to live among the people to whom he was preaching. This led to Rev. Jones being criticized among his own people for having “gone native.” Perhaps because of this, perhaps not, Rev. Jones never returned to his own people but spent the rest of his life among the Cherokee, even going with them on the infamous “Trail Where They Cried.”
Thanks largely to the genuineness of Rev. Jones and his personal style of ministry, Jesse Bushyhead became both a minister and a tireless advocate of the new religion among the Cherokee. Not only was Rev. Bushyhead an extremely effective preacher, he went much further, translating sermons, hymns and other religious materials into the Cherokee language so that the people could hear the gospel without having to first learn English. Many people say that is the reason that even to this day among Cherokees who profess Christianity, the overwhelming majority are Baptists.
Many denominations sent missionaries to the Cherokee, but most were very much products of their own culture and possessed of the prejudices inherent therein; that is to say that they tended to be superior, aloof and cold, and they rarely if ever ordained Cherokee ministers. This sort of attitude tended to alienate Cherokees and to arouse suspicion among them, and rightly so.
The experience of Elias Boudinot in Cornwall, Connecticut, did nothing to allay this suspicion, rather it tended both to prove and reinforce the point. As a result, although many missionaries, representing many persuasions, passed through the Cherokee country, most of them were forgotten long ago.
Today, the legacy of Rev. Jesse Bushyhead’s work is as strong, if not stronger, than it was during his lifetime. Even now the majority of Cherokee people still profess a belief in the gospel as preached by Rev. Bushyhead. A good man who loved his people.
To borrow a line from an old country song, he was “... an old-time preacher man, he preached the word of God throughout the land.”