For many years, as far back as anyone can remember, Old Man Buzzard and the Crow brothers have handled garbage disposal in our little corner of the Cherokee country. Whenever Possum or one of his cousins got themselves run over by a pulpwood truck, Buzzard or the Crows would go out and clean up the mess.
They have been doing it so long that I guess we sort of started to take them for granted. That all came to a head one hot and sticky late summer afternoon when Old Man Buzzard ducked into Rabbit’s place for a drink.
Late summer and early fall are a busy time around most small farming communities, not a time when there is much afternoon business in establishments like Rabbit’s. In fact, during the harvest time about the only business Rabbit does is carry out food for the crews working in the fields.
There are of course always a few people around with a sorry streak, those are the kind you will find hanging around Rabbit’s place during work hours, gossiping and agitating. In fact, it seems that folks from the Sorry Clan do more to disturb the peace than all the working people put together, always complaining and agitating but never working for a solution.
On this particular day, Buzzard had just finished cleaning up a mess and was on his way to clean up another when he ducked into Rabbit’s place for a quick cold drink. A fellow from the Sorry Clan was sitting at the bar, bending Rabbit’s ear about how everything would be better if he were Chief, and other such nonsense. No one knew how this guy made his living, but he never worked, or did anything useful as far as anyone could tell.
Anyway, he was at the bar when Buzzard walked in. Things went bad from there.
When Buzzard walked in, this fellow started making comments about the way he was dressed and what he did for a living. Buzzard let it slide at first, but the guy kept on. It was bad enough that this fellow never did do anything useful, it was worse that he criticized those who did. After a few minutes he really started to get under Buzzard’s skin. It only got worse when this fellow started making comments about how certain people should “know their place.” At that point Buzzard lost his temper and went on a tirade, stating that what he did was an honest living and that he would teach everybody a lesson by not doing it anymore.
We did not think much about it at the time. When the usual crowd gathered at Rabbit’s place that night Rabbit told us about the incident and the fellow from the Sorry Clan was still running his mouth to some folks who did not know any better, but for the most part we did not pay it any mind.
After a few days, we started to take it a lot more seriously.
After he left Rabbit’s place, Buzzard went over to the Crow brothers’ place. After he told them what happened, they all agreed to a common course of action. They stopped taking out the garbage. After a month or so, things really started to stink around our corner of the Cherokee country.
Turns out, nobody wanted to do the work that Buzzard and the Crow brothers did. We complained to the fellow from the Sorry Clan, whose ill-mannered jaw flapping caused this whole mess, but of course nothing was his fault.
After a time, things really started to get stinky. It finally got bad enough that the council got involved, which led to much blaming and recrimination. Bear and Wolf argued with each other about whose leadership was really needed in the Chief’s office. Council members and those who wanted to be argued among themselves.
Finally, Raven, who was still the War Chief, and a cousin of the Crows, agreed to be an emissary of peace. Raven agreed to go visit the Crow brothers, and Old Man Buzzard, and try to get them back to work. But first, we ran off the fellow from the Sorry Clan, he was too much of a troublemaker.
After a period of time and some good talk, Buzzard and the Crow brothers went back to work and things were clean and orderly once again.
Here in this time, we seem to be having to learn it all over again. We call them “Essential Workers” now, reminding us that everyone plays a role. Hopefully, we learn to treat our fellow humans with a little decency.
Remember, it costs nothing to be polite.