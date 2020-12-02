This time of the year is the season of stories and traditions. It is during this time that we celebrate the story of a pregnant, unwed teenage mother and the child she bore; whose father was God himself. It is also during this time that many families celebrate their own unique traditions and stories.
Story, myth, tradition — These words represent the most basic building blocks of human consciousness, the building blocks of human society. Perhaps most important, family stories and traditions help to steady our psyche during stressful times such as these.
My Aunt Clara, who I mention here on occasion, was a wealth of old family stories. But she was not the only one. My father placed a great value on family traditions and stories. As a child he would often take me to visit family elders and hear stories of our ancestors and of their adventures and travels. I still treasure these stories. I would not be the man I am without them. The ancestors I was introduced to through these stories are both my guides and my guardians to this day.
One such ancestor was a man who lived in the early eighteenth century and earned his feathers during the Shawnee wars, a man the people called Enemy Killer.
They say Enemy Killer earned his reputation, (and that moniker), when his father was captured by the Shawnee.
Around 1710 or so, misunderstandings and irresponsible insults by the Shawnee reached the limit of Cherokee patience and open war was the result. A couple of surprise attacks by Shawnee war parties led to a determined campaign led by the War Chief of Tanasi, a man called Stalking Heron. The campaign was a victory for the most part, but the father of the boy who would become known as Enemy Killer was thought to have been killed in an ambush by a Shawnee war party near a place known today as Seven Sisters Bluff. As was the custom in those days, Stalking Heron offered the wife of this lost warrior a couple of fine young Shawnee men in payment for her loss. So great was her grief over her husband that she ran one of the captives through with a spear and very nearly beat the other to death with her bear hands before her son could take her home.
On seeing his mother’s grief, the boy who would become known as Enemy Killer went and consulted with a conjurer he trusted. The conjurer told him that his father was not dead yet, but probably would be within a few days if the Shawnee lived long enough to get him back to their town. The conjurer made some medicine for the boy and told him what the spirits said, what path he should take to find his enemy.
The young boy slipped out of Tanasi unnoticed as the warriors celebrated their victory. Taking only his weapons and a little jerky and parched corn, he covered many miles. Within a few days he found the fresh tracks of his prey.
He tracked them with patience, until they came to a place called Warrior’s Bend. There using the medicine which the conjurer had given him, he fell upon them with the first light of dawn. Showing neither mercy nor doubt, he obliterated the enemy war party, freeing not only his father but several other captives as well. Among them, the young woman who would later become his wife.
He returned to Tanasi with his father and the other freed captives, but he was no longer a boy, now he was a respected warrior with strong medicine. Now he was known as Enemy Killer. He lived for many years after that, and his reputation only grew, as a leader in both war and peace.
This is the story I was told. Of Enemy Killer, a man who summoned courage against all odds, a man who never gave up, a man who regarded the impossible as mere inconvenience. One hell of a man, no doubt.
Did he really exist? Is there any truth to these stories? Or are they just myths and legends? I cannot say. What I can say is that sometimes, when I need him most, I hear the voice of Enemy Killer counseling strength and determination. Whether he is real or legend is beside the point, he is part of my heritage.
The point is, dear reader, take the time to appreciate, and to listen to, the elders in your family. If you are fortunate enough to have elders left in your family, take time with them. Listen to them. The stories they tell are the threads from which the tapestry of your identity is woven. The stronger those threads, the stronger the tapestry.