In our everyday conversation we often use colloquialisms, expressions or euphemisms without any idea from whence they come.
Little wonder, as many expressions in general use today stem from incidents which were never included in the “official” history. This present unpleasantness with regard to the virus that is going around will no doubt yield its own set of expressions and euphemisms which will be in use long after the disease becomes a footnote in the annals of medicine.
Many expressions in common use today stem from the so-called “Indian Wars” of the 19th century. Expressions such as “Geronimo” and “Indian Country” are still in use today as a regular part of the nomenclature of the U.S. military. (For those who do not know their history, Geronimo was a legendary Apache War Chief). For the next couple of weeks, we are going to examine the history of some common expressions and how they sound in “Indian Country.”
The term “off the reservation” may be known to many as the term used by the “intelligence community,” to refer to an officer or agent who is operating without authorization or running an unsanctioned operation. When someone involved in that sort of business goes outside the chain of command, or does things that are illegal or unsanctioned, they are said to be “off the reservation.”
That is the meaning of the expression in modern times, or so they tell me. Our purpose today is to look at the original meaning of the term and whence it comes.
By the last couple of decades of the 19th century what few Native Americans were left had for the most part been confined to reservations. After years and years of relentless colonial encroachment, disease and war, what few free Natives were left elected to try to adapt as it was becoming clear that the colonials were a disease that was not going to go away.
The idea of a reservation was a good idea on paper and might have worked were it not for the racism and corruption of the government agents appointed to run them. Indeed, the treaties the tribes signed establishing most Indian reservations were executed with the same perfidy and double dealing as was every treaty made with the colonials since Columbus was found lost at sea by the Taino down in the Caribbean.
After a time, it became obvious that life on the reservation meant being hungry, harassed and humiliated. Leaving the reservation meant being classed as a “hostile” and hunted not only by the army but also by the local white trash; there being no law against killing Indians at that time, especially if they were “hostile.” But for many, it was better to die off the reservation then on it.
The threats and costs aside, some left the reservation anyway. Many were murdered, either by the army or by local lynch mobs, but some survived and some even thrived and lived to tell of it. Over time, among Indians at least, “off the reservation” came to be a compliment and a term of admiration. It came to be used to refer to someone who was unbroken and undefeated. A person still strong enough to think for themselves.
Later, with the rise of the American Indian Movement, the term took on a more political connotation referring to a more politically active type of person advocating and agitating for Native American civil rights.
Today at least among a certain Native American demographic, “off the reservation” is still a compliment. It refers to someone with the intestinal fortitude to think for themselves and not be merely a part of the herd. Someone with principles and character and the strength of both. Someone with character enough to be worthy of trust.
May you, my friend, always be such. May you always be strong and free. May you always be “off the reservation.”