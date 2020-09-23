This week we are taking a detour from our series on Cherokee stories to discuss an incident which took place a week or so ago. We will return to Cherokee stories next week.
A few days ago, my wife and I took some time off and went down to the coast for some R&R. The trip went well, the weather was nice, and the water was warm and calm. For a few days it was easy to forget the strange and stressful year that has been 2020. On the way down to the coast, we stopped in Montgomery for a few hours and visited the Hank Williams memorial. We also visited some of the sites which were pivotal in the Civil Rights era, such as the street corner where the famous bus boycott began. On the way back home, we took a scenic route along the back roads of Alabama.
On the trip home, we discovered how much has changed over the last 50- plus years. And how much has not.
In a quaint little town in southern Alabama we stopped for lunch at a barbecue joint in a converted old building that could have been anything from an old hotel to an old cotton mill. Either way, the brick work was attractive, and the smell was delicious.
On the inside, the dining room was separated with booths on the main floor and separate low mezzanine section with bench seating and chairs, but no booths. After a time, it became clear that the mezzanine area was “the colored section.”
Most people who know me know that I am a mixed-blood Cherokee, but for the most part I am light skinned enough to pass for white. My wife, being a Taino Indian, is a few shades darker than myself. She, on occasion, does have to deal with snide comments from racist anti-immigrant types too stupid to tell an immigrant from a Native American. Aside from that, we rarely deal with overt segregation.
Division and segregation are nothing new of course, men have been separating themselves from each other ever since Cain killed Abel. Religion, skin tone, regional origin, politics; it seems that any excuse will do for men to separate themselves from their fellow men. I suppose the oddest element of this is that many of the most committed segregationists claim to be religious types separating themselves from their fellow humans in the name of the God who made them both.
It seems illogical, but then few fanatics are subject to the dictates of reason or logic.
Back to our story, we went into this barbecue place and requested a table for two. The hostess looks us over and seats us in the mezzanine section. We took our seats and looked over the menu. We also looked around the restaurant. In the mezzanine section there were seated three black families and us. The patrons seated in the booths on the main floor were all white.
Supposing that perhaps the section we were in just happened to be one up for seating when we came in, we watched to see the seating pattern of patrons who came in after us.
Over the next hour, three parties came into the restaurant. All were white, and all were seated in booths on the main floor. No other persons of color entered the restaurant during the time we were there, so we cannot say for sure what the seating arrangement would have been; but we certainly had the feeling that we were in a section reserved for a particular type of patron.
As we said before, men seem to never be at a loss for reasons to condemn, and to separate from, their fellow men. Those who consider themselves among the most holy and self-righteous among men tend the worst for this particular sin, it seems.
Perhaps it would be worth remembering that Jesus, the Lord Christ, was not condemned by sinners and slaves, not by immigrants or alcoholics, but by the most self-righteous men of his day. By the deacons and elders, by the hypocrites from the Amen Corner. He was condemned by people you would never find in the colored section.
As a matter of fact, during his life and ministry the Lord Christ was himself condemned for eating with sinners and with persons considered unclean by the self-righteous hypocrites of the time.
Two-thousand-plus years later, it seems little has changed. We did not make a scene, as it seemed like a waste of time. Besides, if lunch in the colored section was good enough for Christ, it’s good enough for us. But I do not think we will be returning to that particular barbecue joint.