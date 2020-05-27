The sanctity of human life is a big gun in the Culture Wars and has been for some time. Persons possessed of a certain political ideology or religious persuasion will often be called “pro-life.”
It is great slogan. It only gets complicated when one asks, “whose life?” At this point the hypocrisy becomes painfully apparent.
American Indians watch from a distance and regard the self-righteous pronouncements of settler priests with anything ranging from polite suspicion to complete incredulity, knowing as we do that slogans on the “sanctity of life” were never meant to include Indian lives.
Almost from the beginning of the theft ... er ... “settlement” of Indian lands, settler politicians payed bounties for the scalps of American Indians. The practice dates from at least the 1630s when the Connecticut and Massachusetts colonies started paying bounties for the heads of American Indians. Later they started paying just for the scalp, that being more efficient to transport than the whole head.
The politicians wanted to make things as convenient as possible for the psychopaths doing their bidding, I suppose. As time went on the bloodlust among the settlers became even more rabid, and as usual, there were preachers around to absolve the guilty, for a price.
Propaganda disguised as history has tried to make the practice of scalping an Indian thing, but the truth is much more complicated. There are reports of scalping being practiced in Europe as early as the 11th century. Many people are of the opinion that it was just another bad habit we learned from the colonials.
It is a fairly common practice even today to blame others for one’s own sins. It is for this reason that many crimes and atrocities are blamed on Indians even when perpetrated by settlers. By the same token, most of the contributions made by Indians to the progress and improvement of humanity are either glossed over completely, or mis-credited to settler leaders.
Northern liberals like to paint the Yankee states as bastions of civil rights and defenders of the underdog. Whether that is true today or not I will leave for others to argue, but in the 18th century Massachusetts reached a level of depravity regarding human rights that would not be equaled until the rise of Hitler’s Reich.
In the year 1755, the lieutenant governor of Massachusetts, a man by the name of Spencer Phips, issued a proclamation offering a bounty on Indian scalps. What made this one worse was that it was not just for warriors, the “Phips proclamation” offered 25 Pounds Stirling for the scalp of an Indian woman, and 20 Pounds Stirling for the SCALP OF AN INDIAN CHILD UNDER THE AGE OF 12 YEARS.
At a times when the average salary of teacher or similar professional was around a hundred pounds a year, it was one hell of an incentive. It was also an easy way to make money at first, since killing children does not require a great deal of intellect or courage. All these men professed themselves to be “good Christians,” so we see that the “sanctity of life” varies depending on how much money is on the table and who is paying it.
The habit of paying bounties for the killing of Indians did not stop with the revolution and the adoption of a constitution guaranteeing the rights to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” No, it continued into the latter decades of the 19th century. In fact, the practice was so widespread that it led to its own nomenclature, of which the term “redskin” is the most common term from that industry in use today. “Redskin” was the term used for an Indian scalp being turned in to the government for money, just as “buckskin” referred to the hide of a deer.
And settler types wonder why the term “redskin” is offensive.
According to some estimates, the state of California spent almost $2 million (around $48 million in today’s money) to exterminate its Native population, and the taxpayers cheerfully supported the program. Hence why the glorified concentration camps of the boarding school era seemed positively liberal by comparison.
Talk is cheap, as they say. I hear people professing all sorts of noble ideas that they do not have the intestinal fortitude to actually live by, so when I hear someone making self-righteous pronouncements about the sanctity of life, I often take the time to give them a little history and then ask the question ... “whose life is sacred?”