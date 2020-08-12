“I will go.”
Three words from Grandmother Spider brought the whole council to a standstill. The warriors, both the courageous and the vain, all jockeying for position, had taken their trip to the island to steal Lightening’s gift by force or by subterfuge. All had failed. Now, they argued among themselves seeking to excuse their failures and to assign the blame.
Into this cacophony came the quiet but determined voice of Grandmother Spider from her seat at the back of the council house where she sat weaving her baskets.
For a moment, the whole of the assembly lapsed into a shocked silence, for though Grandmother Spider was very well respected (some even said she was a powerful conjurer), she was also very old and thought to be very frail. After a minute or two, I could hear as some of the warriors began to chuckle and mutter to themselves about the hubris of “that old woman.” Finally, Bear said what they all were thinking.
“The greatest warriors among us have tried and failed, we have done all that is possible. All that could be done. Just what do you think an old woman can do?”
Grandmother Spider put down the basket she was working on and proceeded to the center of the council house. After a moment she began to speak.
“You failed because you did not listen. Lightening told us all the proper way to receive his gift. Sacred gifts must not be taken by force; if they are taken in this way, they become a curse instead of a blessing. These gifts must be received with humility and with prayer, not taken with force and vanity. You all know this, Lightening told you this, but you did not listen.”
At this point Bear stood up and in flagrant violation of the courtesy and protocols of the Council, interrupted Grandmother Spider, “What are you going to do?” he asked “swim over there and ask for it?” He then began to laugh, an ill-mannered guffaw meant to embarrass Grandmother Spider. He gestured to his supporters and they all joined in.
Grandmother Spider was angry, but she kept her composure. At this point, Lightening’s mother stood up.
“You are right, Sister” she said. “I have what you need.” She took Grandmother Spider by the hand, helped her retrieve her baskets and together they walked out into the gathering dusk. I followed, and at the fork in the trail Grandmother Spider and Miss Wind turned toward the river. I headed for Rabbit’s place. After this disgraceful show, I needed a drink.
The mood at Rabbit’s place was somber, as there was a division among our people. After awhile Copperhead slithered in, but he did not have much to say.
“They went to the river; I think they went to pray” he said with an amused smirk and coiled up in his corner. The crowd thinned out early, some went over to Bear’s place to plot and scheme, but most of us just went home.
A few days later, we were back at Rabbit’s place when Raven walked in and once again summoned us to the council house.
When we arrived at the council house, it was immediately clear that something was different. For one thing, it was warm. In the center there was a fire, a warm and welcoming fire. We did not have that before. The people all pressed in the see the fire and feel its warmth. People speculated and muttered in low tones; we all knew things were different now.
Grandmother Spider, with Miss Wind by her side, bade us all take our places. We all did as we were told. No one was laughing at Grandmother Spider now.
Once we were all seated, Grandmother Spider stood up and told us of her trip to the island and her conversation with Lightening and his guardians. She told us that the Sacred Fire did not need to be stolen, that it was a gift freely given. But that the people must learn to care for it properly. That we must appoint persons of humility and character to learn the ways of the fire and care for the people. She told us of the proper way to live with the sacred gifts, both this and others.
Life in the Cherokee country was never the same. To this day there are those among us known as Keepers of the Sacred Fire. We are called the “People of the Fire,” and at every ceremony there is a Fire Keeper.
Some to this day wear a tattoo in honor of Grandmother Spider. From her we learn many things, among them the value of the virtues of humility, patience and respect. Or in the words of another old proverb: “It is only when a mosquito lands on his testicles that a warrior learns a hatchet is not the solution to every problem.”