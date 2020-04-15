It has been said that how a society responds to crisis says more about that society than peace and prosperity ever could. It has also been said that history is a harsh judge.
If those statements have any validity at all, we must ask ourselves what our grandchildren will say about us and our response to this current crisis. Will we be remembered for extending the hand of fellowship and assistance to our troubled brethren? Or will we be spoken of as a generation of craven cowards hiding in our bathrooms desperately clinching a Glock and a package of Charmin?
This is not merely an academic question. A brother of mine who is a manager for a major supermarket chain told me this afternoon that his store has no toilet paper in stock. He further mentioned that he was expecting a truck tomorrow, but that all the toilet paper would be gone within two hours. On my way home, I heard on the radio that gun sales have spiked astronomically in the last three weeks.
Perhaps I am remiss in this conclusion, but it seems that some folks have some severely misplaced priorities.
Unless something has changed in the last day or two, I don’t think they have invented a bullet to kill this disease that is going around. Also, upper respiratory infections do not, as a general rule, increase one’s need to do number two. So, if the need for toilet paper for its intended use has not increased, and if a gun will not cure the disease that is the cause of the present crisis, then we must conclude that the current obsessions perhaps have a deeper cause and meaning.
The late Dr. Sigmund Freud would have a field day with this situation. Were he still alive, he would likely have found ample evidence to prove his theories. Chances are he would also have considered the prevalence of commercials for “erectile dysfunction” drugs common on many popular talk shows, especially on radio. Given the (according to some theories) psycho-sexual connection between defecation and the obsession with firearms, one could be forgiven for thinking that maybe Dr. Freud was onto something. Some sort of performance anxiety perhaps, or maybe something deeper.
The fact is a new firearm will not save one from COVID-19. It is also a fact that the virus does not care how much toilet paper one has hoarded in the last month. The virus does not discriminate, it does not care where you are from or for whom you voted. It does not respect jurisdictional boundaries nor human prejudices; it does not care about religion and it does not fear an assault rifle. The only thing this virus fears, if it fears anything, is the dedication of (some) humans for the well being of their fellow humans.
One wonders, in the face of a pandemic which has already killed thousands of our fellow men and women, why some are obsessed with hoarding the hardware to kill even more.
There is seemingly no logic to the hoarding of toilet paper and firearms in this current crisis. There are pressing needs. Needs that serve the greater good. The Red Cross is in need of blood, food banks are in need of food to feed hard working fellow humans who are out of work through no fault of their own. There are elders who need food or medicines brought to them because they cannot go out right now.
There is work to be wrought. Good work. Noble work. Work that will set us apart. Work that will define this generation. A phone call, a kind word, a run to the grocery store or pharmacy, a prayer. What will you say when your grandchild asks you what you did for your fellow humans during this time of trouble?
At the risk of beating a dead horse, as they say, I wonder about our society today. I wonder what it says about us when many of us, it seems, are meditating on our own feces while gripping a pistol as though it were the Holy Grail when our hands should be folded in prayer.
The Lord Christ teaches us to care for one another, to love God and our fellow beings. “On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets” (Matt. 22:40). It says something about us, I think, when we have people dying from a disease for which there is no cure and yet we are still obsessed with acquiring the tools to kill more.
Feces and firearms, pistols and paper. Please tell me this is not what our civilization has come to.
Let us look to the more inspiring leaders of history, to those who would inspire our virtues and curtail our vices. Let us be of service where we can. And let us remember when we see someone less fortunate; “There, but for the grace of God, go I.”