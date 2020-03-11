Last week in this column we discussed the Certificate of Degree of Indian Blood and some of the implications thereof. This week we will discuss the era and legacy of the “Government Indian.”
One could argue with some validity that the era of the Government Indian began in the 1880s with Buffalo Bill Cody and his touring show. It was during this time that Indians began to be a tourist attraction worth exploitation by white entrepreneurs. As with any product, from steaks to racehorses, the certified version is worth more.
For the government, the issue was far more sinister, the program was termination and allotment. With the passage of the General Allotment Act (commonly referred to as “The Dawes Act”) in 1887, the federal government set upon a program to eliminate Tribal control of Indian land, and to “terminate” a number of Tribal governments. The implementation of this program required the government to come up with a definition of what an Indian was, and to develop degrees of that definition. It is at this point that we see the CDIB becoming what it is today, a program whereby the federal government (and its lackeys within the Federal Tribes), get to decide when, whether, and how much, Indian one is.
As with most federal programs, the definition has more to do with political winds of the day than on any biological reality. It is this assumed right to define another that gives individuals who have no Indian blood, or any knowledge thereof the presumed right to ask a total stranger “how much Indian” they are. No one would ever ask that of a Polish person, or a French person, or an English person.
Implementation of the Dawes Act was resisted vigorously by many of the Elders of the various tribes. One of the most vocal leaders was Chitto Harjo of the Muscogee (Creek) people. Mr. Harjo was a Traditional in every sense of the word, and he was a respected leader not just among the Creek but among neighboring tribes as well. Many Traditionals from other tribes joined with Harjo in resisting allotment and encouraging their people not to sign the government rolls. This resistance came to be known among the whites as “The Crazy Snake Uprising.”
In more modern times we see even more convoluted gymnastics in the government’s attempts to eliminate Indians by bureaucracy, as even having a CDIB, and being enrolled in a Federally Recognized Tribe does not guarantee that one is “Indian” under federal law. If the government decides to terminate said Tribe, one is no longer “Indian.”
In other words, one can cease to exist at the stroke of some politician’s pen. This is the danger of staking one’s identity on the supposed kindness of colonial politicians, and a word of caution to my cousins who rely way too much on their federal enrollment status. In the 1950s and 1960s Tribes across the country found themselves terminated. From the Catawba in the east to the Klamath in the west, Tribes with thousand plus year cultural traditions found themselves written out of existence by some colonial politician who didn’t know the difference between and Indian from Delhi and a Native American from Carolina.
Some of these tribes were able to regain federal recognition later, and some were able to gain state recognition, the point is that staking one’s sacred birthright on the winds of politics is unwise at any time.
On a more local level, the government’s enrollment and termination policies has led to some peculiar, and sometimes amusing, situations. Due to the reactions of different Native communities to the enrollment process, we now have some folks with virtually no Native blood enrolled in federally recognized tribes, of whose culture and tradition they have no knowledge, and folks with substantial bloodlines and cultural practice who are not. This is how we have white folks calling real Indians “wannabes.” It is both an amusing and frustrating dichotomy and one that only a colonial bureaucracy could produce.
In this hall of mirrors, one can be, as one federal court put it “... obviously is ethnically an Indian ...,” but not be an Indian under the law. Also, one may be “Indian” under one law and not under another. It is for these and many other reasons that many Traditional people, from Chitto Harjo to the present day, oppose the whole system.
We are who we are by virtue of our Ancestors, our Blood, our Creator, and our belief therein. As we have said before in this column, all of Selu’s children are the rightful heirs to her blessings, and Selu knows who her children are even if the colonial politicians and their house servants do not.