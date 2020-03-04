Certificate of Degree of Indian Blood (C.D.I.B.) is a form issued by the Bureau of Indian Affairs articulating how much “Indian Blood” an individual has according to the federal government. It has its roots in the racial (and racist) ideas of superiority and difference that were prevalent in the bad old days, and in some cases still are.
American Indians are not the only life form to have a pedigree chart of course, racehorses, expensive dogs and prize bulls are some of the others. For the most part, these pedigree charts exist to protect the investment of the people who own these animals.
Of course, there are other reasons to have racially specific identity systems, the Germans under Hitler had racial identity cards too, and we know how that turned out. Regardless of the purpose thereof, the fact remains that Native Americans are the only minority in this country required to affirmatively prove our ethnic identity; there is no certificate of blood quantum for any other, not for Jewish, not for Irish, not for Polish, not for black.
Let’s take some time to examine that, and some of the possible reasons for it.
It is important to remember here that the Bureau of Indian Affairs was originally part of the Department of War, and the head of the Bureau reported to the Secretary of War. The Bureau was created by John C. Calhoun early in 1824 without the authorization of Congress. One could draw a conclusion from the fact that as long as there were independent Native governments along the eastern seaboard, the section of the federal bureaucracy tasked with dealing with Indians was the War Department. But I will leave that to the reader.
Later on, the Bureau was transferred to the Department of Interior, this of course is the department responsible for national parks, surface mining enforcement, federal land management, the fish and wildlife service, and of course, Indian Affairs.
The idea of European racial superiority is not new of course, but the Eugenics Movement which swept the country during the late 19th and early 20th centuries made it somewhat worse. The idea of “Blood Quantum” came more to the fore during the “Termination Era” when social engineers such as General Richard Pratt, concluded in their infinite wisdom, that Indians were an impediment to progress and must be stripped of their tribal and community identity “... for their own good ... .” It was General Pratt who concocted the “... kill the Indian, save the man ...” program for which the Carlisle Indian Industrial School is most notorious, but was eventually spread over 26 schools operated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs in which Indian children, after being forcibly stripped from their families, were further stripped of their identity and culture.
Many people today hold this program, and the bureaucrats who carried it out, responsible for the deep-seated psychological trauma many Native people and communities are still struggling with today.
During the termination era, when the federal government was dissolving Tribal government in Indian Territory in preparation for Oklahoma statehood, the Certificate became, whether deliberately or not, a system for bureaucratic genocide. Government enrolling agents were known to equate poorly assimilated or more traditional people with “Full-Blood” regardless of their actual blood quantum. The closer one was to full blood, the more control the federal government, and the corrupt agents thereof, exerted over one’s personal affairs. The result of this was people often registered as half blood or less, or did not register at all, in order to retain custody of their children and control over their finances.
It is also worth noting that a couple of the pre-eminent spiritual leaders among the Cherokee and Creek of the time encouraged their people not to register at all.
The results of the termination and assimilation programs are still being felt today in many and varied ways. The role and importance of the “C.D.I.B.” began to change in other ways starting with Buffalo Bill Cody and his wild west show. It was at this point that rich white entrepreneurs began to see Indians as a profit center, a “resource” to be developed for the benefit of tourists. And a profit center for themselves.
But, if Indians were going to be a product for sale, it was important that they be “genuine.” What better way to prove “genuineness” then to be Government Certified?
Next week we will explore the era and legacy of the “Government Indian.”