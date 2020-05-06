Scripture and tradition both teach us to be circumspect in our actions and respectful in our words. “... by thy words thou shalt be justified, and by thy words thou shalt be condemned” Matt. 12:37.
Among the Cherokee, the tradition of exercising good manners and being respectful in one’s speech goes back to the dim recesses of the “Long Ago Time.” The price one pays for bad manners varies, but sometimes it can be substantial. In the last few days, a couple of teenagers in west Georgia seem to have learned the price of bad manners the hard way.
It is not our purpose here to discuss the morality of the opinions of the aforesaid teenagers. Rather, we are taking this opportunity to point out that are certain things which should not be said in public, and to point out that there are certain ways of saying things which are also unacceptable in public. Whether one agrees with a certain point of view or not, there is a proper way of presenting one’s opinion which does not affront good manners and civil discourse.
At one point in time children were taught to be polite and to practice good manners because to do otherwise would bring embarrassment to their family. In the last 40 to 50 years, that teaching has diminished, and the result has been a far more uncivil public discourse. Just because we have the right to be an ill-mannered jackass in public does not mean we should be.
There are those who make their living being caricatures, cartoon versions of reality, professional wrestling and much of talk radio come to mind, but that is entertainment. Much like the Court Fools of feudal times, they are entertaining but are not meant to be emulated in daily life.
Any society, if it is to last for any length of time, must cherish the ability to engage in social discourse. Social discourse and debate are the lifeblood of any civilized society. It is for this reason that the Cherokee developed such an ironclad tradition of good manners and polite discussion. That does not mean that discussion could not be passionate and vigorous, it could and often was, but it was polite. Always polite. The reasoning being that the long-term integrity and cohesion of the society was the more important than temporary arguments.
Regardless of whether one’s opinion is mainstream or so radical as to be unacceptable, there is a proper way to discuss it. The tendency to expel persons who espouse intellectually and or morally bankrupt ideas does not serve the greater good, rather it allows these ideas to fester in some dark corner where they are not treated with the antibiotics of sound reason and civil debate.
Enlightened debate and discussion are imperative in maintaining a free and pluralistic society. It is important to remember that the peoples of Europe suffered in the so-called Dark Age for nearly a thousand years because free discussion and debate were forbidden by the purveyors of darkness and superstition. This was not the case among the Native civilizations of the New World, who were exploring concepts of law and individual liberty through enlightened debate while the peoples of Europe struggled under the iron yoke of an unholy inquisition.
The human mind is fertile ground, if it is not cultivated with the fertilizer of productive and inspiring thought and learning, it will fall victim to the invasive pests of idleness, superstition and prejudice. We have allowed our children to grow up thinking that to be an ill-mannered jackass is somehow “cool.” We have allowed our political leaders to abandon the “values” we supposedly elected them for in the interest of short term (and short sighted) power. We demonize our neighbors with whom we disagree instead of engaging in polite debate wherein the best ideas of both sides may be found. We hide in the mental methane of our ideological delusions while our children struggle.
There are grown men walking around today who consider themselves educated but do not know Plato from Superman, or Aristotle from Mickey Mouse, yet these are the ones who are making the decisions. Lord help us all.
A Cherokee elder was once asked what he thought the whites could learn from the Indians. After thinking for a moment, he said “Don’t piss in your neighbor’s well, the Great Spirit made the water for both of you.”