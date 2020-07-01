As we discussed last week, the campaign for Chief between Eagle and Bear was getting more and more heated, and the tension was invading every part of community life. Things were developing to the point that the election might not solve anything. Some folks were starting to wonder if the division were so deep as to defy any attempt at healing, political or otherwise.
The Elders and Clan Mothers were becoming more and more disgusted by the antics of each side’s partisans and the hatreds they were stoking. Finally, Grandmother Spider stepped in to provide a little guidance and supervision.
Under her guidance, it was decided to settle things with a ball game. (The game of stickball was often used among the Cherokee to settle differences that would otherwise lead to violence. That is why they used to call the game “War’s little brother”).
After Grandmother Spider browbeat the two sides into agreeing to settle their differences on the ball field, and to leave them there afterwards, the two sides started picking their teams. Bear was the leader of the one and Eagle was the leader of the other. Each began to recruit the players they wanted, the ones they thought would help them win.
Bear’s first choice was Fox, for his perceived swiftness and cunning. Eagle’s first choice was his cousin Falcon, for his speed in flight. And they built their teams from there.
As Bear was surveying the field, he heard a small squeaky voice asking to join the team. Bear looked around, not seeing anyone at first and then seeing a small field mouse asking to join the team. Bear was not in a patient mood, he told Field Mouse to go somewhere. Field Mouse was insistent, he had something to offer the team he said. Bear became very angry and kicked him out into the field, breaking his legs and a few other things.
Eagle was flying over the field, checking the layout when he saw Field Mouse struggling. Eagle landed and asked Field Mouse why he was in such a sorry state. Field Mouse told him what happened and asked for help. Eagle picks him up and takes him to his friend Owl’s place.
Owl was a doctor of some renown in those days and Eagle thought he could help. Owl came out of his condo and asks why Eagle is interrupting his preparation for the big game. After some argument Owl agrees to patch up Field Mouse.
I was sitting at the bar with Mockingbird and Woodpecker when Eagle and Owl walked into Rabbit’s place with a very heavily bandaged Field Mouse. Woodpecker asked what happened. Eagle started to tell the story and then Field Mouse cut in and told it his way, then he said they should figure out a way for him to play on Eagle’s team. Eagle pointed out that Field Mouse could not fly.
“Then make me some wings,” Field Mouse said.
At this point Mockingbird just about fell off his perch laughing. Mockingbird was about halfway through a pint of Rabbit’s persimmon moonshine and in a very good mood.
“That is a great idea,” he said through his laughter, “Woodpecker, you get some sticks and some of that leather from your last drum, we’ll set him right up.”
At this point everybody sort of got in on the act. It was all a big joke of course, nobody believed it would work ... except Field Mouse.
He looked like a bad cartoon, with his splints and drum leather strung between his arms and legs. There was no way he was ever going to fly. But he just would not give up. He kept telling Eagle to take him higher and higher and drop him until we all thought he was going to die for sure. But then he did, it was not pretty, it was not graceful, but he did fly. And now Eagle had to let him on the team, he had given his word.
The big day came, the Medicine Men had done their work, the tobacco was made, it was time to play.
They started when the sun came over the eastern mountain. They were still playing when the sun went behind the western ridge. Players on both sides had distinguished themselves, and some had been carried off the field on stretchers. The game was tied, the next goal was game point and Fox had the ball.
Halfway down the field Fox passed the ball to Badger, the ball was in midair and Badger’s stick was in the air to catch it, Field Mouse swooped in from nowhere grabbed the ball and took it all the way to Bear’s goal winning the game for Eagle’s team.
They celebrated the victory. We all toasted the great players. It was a lively night at Rabbit’s place. The unlikely but determined player won the Most Valuable Player Award. They used to call him something else but today we know him as Bat.
The lesson my dear brother, is never underestimate the power of determination. May you learn from Bat.