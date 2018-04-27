The annual BBQ, Boogie and Blues festival in downtown Calhoun begins today, beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 27 and running from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 28.
BBQ, Boogie & Blues is a joint effort by the Convention & Visitors Bureau and Mainstreet.
The schedule of events for the weekend includes:
Friday, April 27
6 p.m. - BBQ Buffet at Velo Vineyard
6 p.m. - Vendors open on Court Street and Park Avenue
7 - 10 p.m. - Live music on Court Street
7 p.m. - Georgia String Band Festival at the Harris Arts Center featuring Down Hill Strugglers ($20 admission)
Saturday, April 28
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Full day of entertainment and fun, including vendors and the Kids Zone, which is located on North Park Avenue near the library.
10 a.m. - Live music on Court Street - Joseph Evans with the Georgia String Band Festival
10 a.m. - Amazing Race begins
11 a.m. - People’s Choice opens - try competitors barbecue for $10
11 a.m. - Bike Rodeo for kids
11:30 a.m. - 3:30 a.m. - Live music on Court Street - Courtney Dickinson
12 p.m. - Gordon County Fiddlers’ Convention registration opens at Harris Arts Center
1 p.m. - Gordon County Fiddlers’ Convention begins at Harris Arts Center ($10 admission, 12 & under free)
4 p.m. - BBQ Competition Awards presentation
Parking is available on Wall Street and in the following lots:
Gordon County Parking Deck on Piedmont Street
Calhoun City Schools on River Street
Calhoun-Gordon County Library at 100 North Park Avenue.
For more information visit www.bbqboogieblues.com