Freight and Rail Brewing Company officially opened the doors on their microbrewery and tap room Saturday, drawing a steady crowd all day. The business, located on South Park Avenue in Downtown Calhoun, is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m.; and Sundays from 1 to 8 p.m.

