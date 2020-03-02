Freight and Rail Brewing Company officially opened the doors on their microbrewery and tap room Saturday, drawing a steady crowd all day. The business, located on South Park Avenue in Downtown Calhoun, is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 9 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m.; and Sundays from 1 to 8 p.m.
Freight and Rail Brewing Company opens for business
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Officials: Driver killed after hitting tractor trailer truck head on
- Report: Man attempted to cash false $3,800 check at bank
- Dalton police looking for runaway juvenile thought to be in Gordon County
- Hit-and-run incident involving Polk County officials to be presented to grand jury's March term
- Report: Rome woman charged with aggravated assault after shooting person with a shotgun
- Two men arrested on child molestation and obscene internet contact charges
- Gordon EMA: Northeast corner of county could see snow accumulation Friday night, Saturday morning
- Rome celebrates life of longtime fire fighter, scout leader and humanitarian, Danny Lee
- Murder charges against Cedartown man heading to trial next week
- New apartments in East Rome to be named Hudson Villas