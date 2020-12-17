Winter adventurers in Gordon County are bracing for the upcoming Polar Bear Plunge, an annual event that has historically invited the brave to ring in the New Year with an icy dip in Ranger's Salacoa Lake but will be held virtually this year.
More than just a way to wake up after a holiday of overindulgence, the plunge raises money for the Coulter Hampton Foundation, an organization that helps local children with serious illnesses and their families cover the cost of bills and medical care.
"The children may need lung transplants, have cancer or need heart surgery," said foundation President Nikki Hampton. "We partner with them so we can get to know them and meet their individual needs."
For Hampton, partnering with a family means checking in with them regularly throughout the month to see how they are doing and to ask how the foundation can best help them stay afloat. Sometimes that means helping pay hospital bills, other times it means covering the cost of transportation or home utility bills.
"If you think about how much money most people have in the bank and then think about getting a transplant or something serious, you can sink quickly. We try to fill in where there are gaps," she said.
Priority for assistance is given to families in the Gordon County area. It is important to Hampton to give back to the people living in Calhoun and Gordon County who did so much to help the Hamptons and their son, Coulter, in March 2005 when the foundation first opened its doors.
Coulter was then battling with dyskeratosis congenita, an illness that disrupts the ability of the bone marrow to produce new blood cells. The residents of Fairmount rallied around the family to sponsor a special day to uplift Coulter and raise money to aid in his fight against the disease. Though he passed away when he was 6-and-a-half years old, the Hamptons have never forgotten the community's kindness.
"We wanted to do that for other people. The things our community did for us allowed us to stay together as a family," she said, adding that the foundation now partners with around 20 families each year.
The 2021 plunge is set for Jan. 1 from 11 a.m. to noon. Instead of driving out to Salacoa Lake, those planning to participate are asked to find a body of water of their choice — the pool, a bath tub or even a puddle would do — and upload a video of themselves taking the plunge in their favorite Coulter Hampton Foundation swag to the organization's Facebook page.
T-shirts and hoodies are for sale now online at coulterhampton.com/polar-bear-plunge for $25 and $40 respectively. The plunge itself is free to attend.
For more information on the foundation or the Polar Plunge, go to www.coulterhampton.org.