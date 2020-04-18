Any Northwest Georgian with symptoms of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), such as fever, dry cough, or shortness of breath, may receive free testing provided by public health at one of four sites in Bartow, Floyd, Paulding and Walker counties.
The following people without symptoms may also be tested:
- Healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical infrastructure workers that have been exposed to COVID-19
- Residents of a long-term care facility or other group residential setting experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19
Call 706-802-5329 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday to be screened for testing.