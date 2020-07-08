A free concert planned for Saturday at BB&T Park in Downtown Calhoun is intended as a sort of benefit event for regional performers who haven’t had nearly as many as opportunities to play their music since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, said organizer Roy Payne.
Payne is part of the Jacob White band, the headliner for the event, and while there is no charge to attend the show, donations for the musicians will be accepted.
“A lot of the independent artists have not been able to play as much as they would before COVID,” he said. “So this is a benefit concert for them.”
White, from Calhoun, is a country music performer who has been working recently to record a new song in Nashville that will debut in early September. All of the other acts are from North Georgia or southern Tennessee.
Jacob Wilson, from Pickens County, will take the main stage at 3:30 p.m., followed by Alpharetta’s Meghan Foley at 4:10 p.m., Rome’s Fischer Lord at 5:45 p.m., Sarah Williams of Tellico Plains, Tenneesse, at 5:45 p.m., Southern Haze Band, from Dalton, at 6:30 p.m., and then White from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Illusionist Robert Jones, from Chattanooga, will also perform Saturday, and Payne said there will be food trucks and other vendors in attendance.
He said feedback has been positive so far and he expects a crowd of between 100 and 200 people. Still, he said, people should follow recommendations from health care authorities in regard to social distancing.
“We would ask you to keep your distance from folks, the standard COVID guidelines,” Payne said.