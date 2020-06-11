Students in Calhoun, Gordon County and surrounding areas can receive free school supplies, clothes, shoes, haircuts and more during Christian Community Outreach’s back-to-school celebration on Saturday, Aug. 1.
The fourth annual event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Calhoun Recreation Department located at 601 S. River St.
Sherry Turner, one of the organizers, said nearly 700 backpacks were provided to students last year. She expects just as many, if not more, to be given out this year.
“We know this event is more needed than ever this year since people have been out of work because of the pandemic, and we’re excited to show and share the love of Jesus with everyone,” Turner said. “This event enables us to bless our community and encourage everyone to come together, fellowship and have some fun. With everything going on, I think that’s especially important right now.”
Grace Church, Heritage Baptist Church, World Harvest Church, as well as several other local churches, businesses and community groups come together to host the event each year, with each organization bringing something different to offer participants. Turner said students will be able to pick up a backpack and then move to various tables — all of which will be placed six feet apart for social distancing purposes — to collect whatever items they need.
Representatives from several salons will be on site offering free haircuts. There will also be food, music, games and activities for children to take part in. Turner said there will be free photo opportunities with special character guests such as Captain America and the Flash.
“We want this to be as fun for the kids as possible,” she said.
The back-to-school event started four years ago after Turner realized many churches and organizations across the county were hosting similar events, and she thought they would likely reach more students by joining together.
The celebration is open to all school-aged children and their families, regardless of school district. Even students from outside of Gordon County are welcome to attend.
Volunteers are still needed for the event, and donations will be accepted until the day before the event. For more information about volunteering, contact Turner at 678-767-0071. Donations may be dropped off at National Title Pawn in Calhoun or at Owens Security, or they can be mailed to Christian Community Outreach, P.O. Box 2693, Calhoun, GA, 30703.