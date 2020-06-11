Christie Owens Fox will officially win a seat on the Gordon County Board of Education in November after winning the Republican primary on Tuesday. She will fill the Post 6 seat to be vacated by Chris Johnson, who did not seek reelection.
Fox, who works as an accountant and assistant controller/co-CSO at Cartersville Medical Center, said she wants to thank voters for trusting her to make the right decisions and advance education in Gordon County. She said she intends to do everything in her power to show that trust was justified.
“When you win a vote like this, you feel like the community trusts you. They’ve given you a great responsibility, so I definitely want to thank everyone for having that faith in me,” Fox said. “I don’t go onto the board thinking I have all the answers because I know I don’t, but I want people to know I will do my best to serve with integrity and put the students first in every decision I make.”
Though she said she will be taking the next few months to learn from other board members and get as involved as she can in an effort to gain a deeper understanding of ongoing issues, Fox noted that there are a few areas in which she believes she can be a big help. The first is finance.
As an accountant, she believes her expertise could be useful in developing annual budgets.
“As a board member, you have a responsibility to the taxpayers. You are making decisions with the investment they’ve made, so you want to make sure they are getting the best out of their dollar,” Fox said. “It’s not one sided. Some people just want to talk about the mileage rate and focus on that, but for me, my focus is on the students and doing what’s best for them while also being mindful of the cost. I’ll weigh the cost versus the return on investment for every decision to be sure we're using taxpayer dollars wisely.”
The second area is advocating for low income and disadvantaged students. Fox said she believes the board does a good job of this already; she only hopes to continue that legacy and make sure those students are considered when plans are made.
“Where I live, there are kids and families in the community who really need someone to be a voice for them. I know a family who doesn’t have the internet and they don’t have computers at home, and when students were working from home this year, it was really a struggle for them,” she said. “They used paper tools provided by the school but they didn’t have the same access to communication with teachers that other students did. I want to make sure we don’t forget families like that.”
Fox is looking forward to getting to work after the November election. She said she knows this year, in particular, will be uniquely challenging because of the difficulties imposed by the COVID-19 outbreak and the economic impact it will undoubtedly have on the community. However, she said she believes Gordon County has what it takes to weather any storm.
“You always have to be mindful of the future. You don’t spend every dime you make, so you want to save as much as you can. I think our board has done an excellent job of keeping a reserve to put us in a good economic position going into this,” Fox said. “I’m looking forward to learning and growing with the board and can’t wait to get started.”