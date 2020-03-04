Charles Love believes communication is the thread that holds racial harmony together.
Following closely, for him, is his faith journey, which he detailed recently for the congregation at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church in Northern Floyd County. He described growing up in 1960s Arkansas and witnessing race riots and general social unrest.
“I probably had a reason to hate white people because of what I saw as being injustice,” he said. “But once I got a handle on what Christ really stood for, three words came to my mind: forgiveness, faith and service.”
Love was at the church to speak about One Community United, a Rome-based organization he participates in that champions race relations on a local level. Rex Hussmann, also active with OCU, was on hand to explain their mission and offer an opportunity for church members to receive training in uniting to address ongoing societal issues.
The organization began in 2015 during a time of “racial and social unrest in our country,” Hussmann explained.
A growing concern over divisive tragedies shortly before that time, such as Treyvon Martin’s death, led Ken Fuller, a local attorney, to host a meeting at a restaurant to discuss relations between Rome’s African American and white communities. The group kept meeting and growing and it’s now between 300 and 500 members strong, Hussmann said.
The main effort is “to develop dialogue, discussion and relationship building … especially between the black and white community,” he said.
Small groups now meet monthly, and the One Table event once a year on the Chief John Ross Bridge over the Oostanaula River allows community members to gather together for a meal and serves as an analogy for bridging the divide between races, Hussmann said.
Now, the group is trying to grow further by reaching out to local churches. Although the organization is not faith-based at its core, its principles align closely with those of many religious assemblies, Hussmann said.
“We feel like our values are right in line with local churches and other faith groups,” he explained. “When we join together and become part of a coalition, that’s where we can make a greater difference.”
In keeping with that goal, there will be a training event at Rome First United Methodist Church Saturday, March 7, from to 11:30 a.m. in the Wilder Center on the church campus. The group’s Facebook page invites community members to “Come learn how to take vague problems and break them into solvable issues.”
Surveys from “house meetings” at local churches over the past few months have led the group to identify issues its members want to take action on. Love said Saturday’s event will target these “research actions.”
Those interested in attending should call Cheryl Jenkins at 706-676-1177.
‘Let’s talk’
Love emphasized the group’s dedication to communication during his presentation at Mount Tabor.
“We have a motto — ‘Let’s talk,’” he said. “You can’t have an honest relationship unless you know a person … I believe in this mission, and that is to have conversations that are probably uncomfortable … We should be able to have conversations that from time to time make us uncomfortable, but we have to have honest dialogue. We can disagree without being disagreeable.”
He cited his faith as a basis for starting these conversations and for leaving behind unhealthy patterns.
“We all have this scripture to go by,” Love said. “It’s our road map. There’s no confusion in what the Bible says … I’ve had friends come to me and say, ‘I’m sorry for holding racial bias.’ Christ convicts us through his word and his spirit.”
For Love, One Community United has proven to be a forum where his desire for dialogue and a need to enact the love his faith encourages can meet.
“One Community United is a place where I can practice my love,” he said.