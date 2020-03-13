Kacee Smith is a well-known face around Calhoun and Gordon County.
He is a member of the Gordon County Board of Education and the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, participates actively in charity and sits on the board of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. As a high school student, he was known for his athletic prowess and, later, he was known for founding both the North Georgia Bulldogs, a minor league team based out of the Sonoraville Recreation Center, and the Georgia Rampage.
More recently, he has become known as an “insurance man.”
In May 2015, Smith opened Kacee Smith Farmers Insurance Agency on Red Bud Road in Calhoun. He was hoping to travel less for business so that he could spend more time with his wife and children. He said he loved the insurance business from the very first day, not least because it allowed him to get know people.
“I’m a relationship builder and I like to build relationships to the point where my kids don’t like to eat in Calhoun because I know too many people in the restaurants,” Smith joked. “I loved the people part of working in insurance and getting to know people’s families and everything. I loved helping people.”
The longer he worked in insurance, however, the more Smith started to think about all the ways he could better serve the people in the Calhoun-Gordon County community. He wished he had more options that prioritized people over the company he word for. That, he said, is what brought him to Brightway, an agency similar to Farmers that allows local entrepreneurs to open their own local franchises.
He sold his Farmers Insurance agency in August and opened his Brightway agency in December.
Smith said right away he noticed that Brightway cared more about customer service, providing low rates and innovation than competing companies. A visit to their main customer service office in Jacksonville, Florida, where more than 250 people are employed to handle calls that local offices are unable to deal with directly, confirmed it was the company for him. Their professionalism and quick response to client concerns made him secure in the knowledge that his clients would always be taken care of.
“When you come to Brightway, we have dozens and dozens of insurance companies that we’re looking at to get quotes. That’s really good. Say you’re looking for some home insurance,” Smith said, estimating that nine out of 10 people leave Brightway with better rates. “Some agencies are really competitive there. We can still get you the best rates possible because we have such a wide range.”
Asked to describe his philosophy toward insurance, Smith said it is all about helping people.
Too often, he said, insurance agencies don’t educate their clients on their coverage. They don’t know whether they are insured, over-insured or under-insured. They don’t know the risks. That lack of education means that they may pay too much for things they don’t need. Smith said his goal is not to do that. Price matters.
“I know that it’s important for people to be well-insured, but I also know that price matters to people. I don’t want to sell them insurance they don’t need,” he said. “I want them to feel comfortable, and I want to help.”
To contact Smith, reach out at www.brightwaykaceesmith.com or through social media. Smith said he is most easily reachable via Facebook or Instagram. Brightway Insurance is located at 189 Professional Court, Suite 108, in Calhoun.