Gordon Central head football coach T.J. Hamilton was beaming when talking about the 2020 season. However, his excitement did not keep him from getting serious and helping a kid with his footwork outside his office. It is all business in preparation for the fall.
Hamilton enters his second season at Gordon Central, and the momentum in his program after winning three of the last five games of the 2019 season is evident. The buy-in is there.
“Kids have really responded well, especially with everything that’s happened,” Hamilton said. “We did some Zoom sessions, and then we did some team sessions on Microsoft Teams. These kids have responded to every single thing. Every time I ask them to do something, it is, ‘Yes, sir, let’s do it.’ That’s the kind of buy-in we got to have, especially from our young freshman group.”
Although summer conditioning was different this year due to the emergence of COVID-19, the Warriors adapted and had good numbers all summer. The Warriors are wrapping up fall camp, and the excitement of the ever-looming season is apparent.
Gordon Central will be kicking off the regular season against Woodland at Ratner Stadium on Sept. 4. With the season being so close, every practice is critical, and the delay of the season has been a boon in Hamilton’s eyes.
“For us, it’s a blessing,” Hamilton said. “It’s a very good blessing, and I think that it’s going to allow us to play how we are used to playing. It’ll be a little bit cooler, and it’s going to give us a couple more weeks to polish up some things. I really am excited to have those two extra weeks.
This year promises to be a good one for the Warriors. Although Hamilton loses his kicker and punter from last season, he has the luxury of returning 11 starters (six on offense and five on defense.) He has a veteran offensive and defensive lines, a strong linebacking corps and a top rusher in Jordan Boone, and he also has a wildcard up his sleeve – Tre Williams.
Williams is going to take over the quarterback position this fall, after sitting out last season due to GHSA eligibility reasons. Williams has taken a key leadership role this offseason and has shown flashes of being a star.
“You got Tre (Williams) that’s coming and going to be a stud,” Hamilton said. “Right now, two key leaders are Tre Williams and Carlos Escobar. Both of them are seniors. Tre organizes stuff outside of practice. He gets receivers together and throws (to them) to try to get as many reps in as possible.”
While Hamilton feels good about his 2020 team, he knows a lot of work has to be done. The biggest area of improvement he hopes to see from his team from 2019 to 2020 is in the aspect of teamwork.
“In 2019, we could’ve worked better as a collective unit, but in 2020, I feel like it’s there,” Hamilton said. “Collectively, these guys have been communicating an Hamiltond holding each other accountable. That’s been something that has happened here for us. The teamwork is something I’m excited to see.”
The Gordon Central football team has had a tough history going back to 2012. That was the last time the Warriors had a winning record and reached the postseason. Hamilton feels like he has the pieces in place to seriously contend for a playoff spot this fall, but in his mind, getting his team to believe is the biggest challenge for his team in 2020.
“Our motto this year is believe,” Hamilton said. “They can either believe that we are going to be as successful as we feel like we can be and get this thing rolling and become a playoff team and consistently keep that playoff run going, or they can believe we won’t. If we’re down 21-0 and it’s the third quarter, we can still battle back and come back and finish this game. It’s up to the kids to fully believe that no matter what adversity strikes we’ll be able to counter that and come back from that.”
While the Gordon Central players are excited about getting on the field and reaching new heights, Hamilton is preaching to them to control what they can control. That is ultimately all they can do.
“I’m expecting us to control what we can and to just play hard,” Hamilton said. “Whatever happens happens for us this year. I think we got a pretty good team. If we can stay healthy and go into the season as healthy as we can, I like our chances.”