Halpern Enterprises Inc. announced Wednesday that a new 32,000-square-foot Food Depot has opened at its Indian Hills shopping center, located at 429 Highway 53 E. in Calhoun. Food Depot now anchors the 133,130-square-foot retail center, which Halpern acquired in October 2019.
“Halpern Enterprises is excited to welcome Food Depot to Indian Hills,” said Halpern CEO Jack Halpern. “Our company has enjoyed a great relationship with Food Depot at other locations over the past 30+ years, and we are confident that they will be well-received by the residents of Calhoun and surrounding communities. We also believe that the daily traffic which will be attracted to this excellent new supermarket will benefit our other fine merchants at this property.”
The new grocery store occupies the space vacated by Ingles last year.
Developed in 1998, Indian Hill’s tenants include Hibbett Sports, CATO, GNC, PT Solutions and Tractor Supply. Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell and Captain D’s are located on separately owned parcels directly in front of the property.
Situated one half mile from I-75, in the heart of Calhoun’s dense retail corridor, Indian Hills is located adjacent to Mohawk Industries, which employs more than 3,400 people, and is surrounded by numerous national restaurants and retailers.
Indian Hills offers a 25,200-square-foot junior anchor opportunity and 16,800 square feet of available retail and restaurant space.