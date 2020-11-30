Food City is partnering with the Department of Health and Human Services to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at its pharmacies once the vaccine is approved and available to the general public, the grocer said Monday.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our team of supermarket heroes has gone above and beyond the call of duty to meet the needs of our customers and the communities we serve. From the extraordinary efforts of our front-line associates to those working behind the scenes, this has truly been a team effort and we’re proud to have the opportunity to partner with HHS to offer free COVID-19 vaccines once it becomes readily available,” said Steven Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
According to a Food City press release, HHS is partnering with pharmacies like Food City to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine for the U.S. population and to ensure an adequate supply of the vaccine is available to support broader vaccination efforts beyond the initial critical populations. Through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Strategy for COVID-19 Vaccination, federal pharmacy partners will receive a direct allocation of COVID-19 vaccine.
“Food City’s immunizing pharmacists are certified to administer vaccinations in accordance with the standards set forth by the American Pharmacists Association and the corresponding state pharmacy associations. Food City offers a number of affordable preventative immunizations, including seasonal flu, pneumonia and shingles shots and has done so for over a decade,” said Mickey Blazer, Food City executive vice president of pharmacy operations.
Food City Pharmacy will be following CDC vaccination guidelines to administer the COVID-19 vaccine, including guidance to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19.