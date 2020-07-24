Focus Property Solutions is hosting a First Responder Appreciation Day on Sunday, July 26, at BB&T Park, located on North Wall Street in Downtown Calhoun. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"To show our appreciation for the amazing job you do at keeping our county safe and secure, we would like to invite all the first responders in Gordon County, and their families, out this Sunday to enjoy a hot dog with all the fixings, chips, ice cold coke and ice cream on us," said Joey English of Focus Property Solutions. "We will have activities like a dunking booth, cornhole, frisby play, music and even doors prizes. Because of your unwavering hard work, Gordon County is a great place to call home. And we just want you to know that we appreciate you!"
The event will be a family friendly, children of all ages are welcome to attend.