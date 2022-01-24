Fly rods and reels, gadgets and tools together with clothing, dream destinations, guide services, personal watercraft and everything that makes fly fishing the sport it is, will be on display for the first time in 2022 at the Atlanta Fly Fishing Show, Feb. 4-5 in the Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth.
The centrally-located facility will play host to a Fri-Sat. bouillabaisse of all-things-fly-fishing – for beginner to seasoned veteran – with seminars, casting demonstrations, fly-tying, destination films, the Fly Fishing Film Festival and all that’s new.
There are about 15 presentations every hour. Fly Fishing Show® admission is $15 for one day, $25 for two days. Children 5 and under are free as are Boy and Girl Scouts under 16 in uniform. Children 6 to 12 are $5. Active military with an ID is $10.
More than $30,000 in national Fly Fishing Show door prizes are up for grabs highlighted by a $9,000 value trip to the Blue Horizon Lodge, Belize; a $6,890 vacation to the Belize River Lodge, Belize; a $5,900 Atlantic salmon experience for two guests at the Restigouche River
Lodge, New Brunswick, Canada; a $5,070 visit to Grand Slam Lodge in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula offered by Yellow Dog Flyfishing Adventures; and a $5,200 Atlantic salmon experience with Fish Partner in Iceland.
There will be 15 classes with experts.
Class registration is $85 except for an 8-hour advanced casting class with Gary Borger and Mac Brown on Thurs., Feb. 3. Tuition for the Thurs. class is $625.