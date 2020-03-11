For more than a decade, the Floyd Urgent Care in Calhoun has been providing quality, convenient care for patients in Gordon County and surrounding areas. That facility opened in the fall of 2009. Now, a service offered at all Floyd Urgent Care locations is making visits more convenient for busy patients in Calhoun.
Save My Spot is designed to cut down on the time patients have to spend in the waiting room. To make an appointment online, patients can go to www.floyd.org/urgentcare and select an Urgent Care location.
They will be redirected to a secure partner site and asked to provide a general reason for their visit and choose a time. They will also be asked for their email, phone number and date of birth. Children or a spouse can be added to an appointment if more than one person needs to be seen.
Those who register will receive an email confirming their request and will be notified if estimated wait times change.
“Save My Spot is a great way for patients to cut back on the time they have to spend in the office,” said Dr. Greg Asbury, with Floyd Urgent Care in Calhoun.
The Calhoun site, 251 Ga. 53, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Floyd also has Urgent Care locations in Rome, Cartersville, Armuchee, Cedartown, Rockmart, Summerville and Centre, Alabama.
The following conditions are treated at Floyd Urgent Care:
♦ Colds and flu
♦ Sore throat, earache, fever, congestion and cough
♦ Eye, ear or skin infections
♦ Minor cuts, bruises and abrasions
♦ Headaches, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea
♦ Respiratory infections
♦ Strains or sprains
♦ Urinary tract infections
♦ DOT physicals and sports physicals.