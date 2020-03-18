Sometimes even doing things you once took for granted – washing dishes or putting on your shoes – can be difficult. Floyd Physical Therapy & Rehab in Calhoun can help you resume your regular activities if you have had an illness, injury or surgery.
Certified therapists in the Calhoun office care for patients who need rehabilitation after surgery, such as surgery on their knee, hand, hip, shoulder or back. Physical and occupational therapists also work with those who have experienced a work injury, stroke, accident, sprain, strain or sports injury, or who have lingering pain because of a chronic disease such as Parkinson’s disease or arthritis.
A certified hand therapist can help people who have had surgery, an accident, are experiencing overuse, a nerve disorder or any other problem that limits the use of the hand or arm.
“Hand surgeons only refer their patients to certified hand therapists after surgery,” said Carol Richardson, OTR/L, CHT. “The Calhoun office is the only location in Gordon County that can provide this service. Because I am a certified hand therapist, patients can come see me as soon as the next day after surgery to begin their rehab,” Richardson said.
The Calhoun office is one Floyd’s six rehabilitation locations in the seven-county service area that helps patients who need rehabilitation get specialized care close to their home or workplace.
“Our Calhoun clinic is very much like being welcomed into someone’s home. Our staff works to form a relationship with their patients because they care about helping patients get better,” said Karen Sablon, director of Rehabilitation Services with Floyd. “We want them to feel like they are seeing a family member who has the rehabilitation skills that can help them return to their normal activities of daily living,” Sablon said.
The office is staffed by an occupational therapist who is certified in hand therapy, a board-certified physical therapist, an on-site office manager and a bilingual therapy aide.
“Our experienced therapists care for you and know how to help you gain overall improvement in your abilities after the event that might have changed your life,” Sablon said. “They encourage you to work hard. They make sure you feel like you are going to be helped by coming in their doors.”
“One of the things we enjoy is word of mouth and that people know who we are because we treated their grandmother or their uncle. There is that kind of continuity in care,” Richardson said. “Our philosophy, the tone of the clinic, is that we are going to treat people the way we want to be treated. We have the dream team,” Richardson said.
The office is in the same building in Calhoun as Floyd Primary Care and Floyd Urgent Care, 251 Ga. Hwy. 53.
Floyd Physical Therapy & Rehab Calhoun is open Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. To make an appointment, call the office at 706-509-3949.