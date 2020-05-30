During the month of June, all Floyd Primary Care and Floyd Urgent Care locations will offer a discount for area students seeking sports physicals.
Without a sports physical, students will not be allowed to participate in their favorite activities. Get ready for game day now at a convenient location and for just $25.
While sports physical forms are available from school systems, some medical offices might have the necessary forms available. Call ahead to make an appointment, check on the availability of the form or if you have any questions.
Visit https://www.floyd.org/find-a-location/Pages/locationsearch.aspx to find a provider near you.