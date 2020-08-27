Floyd County police investigators are seeking help from the public in the shooting death of a 57-year-old Shannon woman.
According to Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher:
Laura Regina Ross of 126 Baker St. called 911 around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, but 911 operators could not tell what the issue was other than Ross was distressed.
They sent an officer to check on Ross at her home and found her injured, with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital and died on Tuesday at 4 a.m.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can call FCPD detective Jordan Clayton at 706-252-4219.
“Several people have already reached out to law enforcement since news broke of the investigation and we appreciate the information,” a later release from the police department stated.