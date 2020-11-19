The Floyd County Board of Elections made a motion to terminate Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady, citing two reprimands in the past six months.
Brady was not present at the meeting and has been in quarantine for the past week for a possible COVID-19 exposure.
The elections board was in a closed session meeting discussing personnel for over an hour on Thursday. They then came out and first made a motion to reprimand Brady "on the basis of repeated failure to meet performance objectives," Elections Board member John Scott Husser said.
This is the second reprimand for Brady within six months, he was earlier reprimanded after an argument involving a member of the public during an elections board meeting.
"There are a number of people in the community who have had grave concerns about Mr. Brady's conduct of his office since June," Rome City Commissioner Wendy Davis said. "I'm saddened that we had to have this complicated and messy of election results to bring forward a new director in the elections office, but I think the elections board made the only decision they could logically make today."
The firing also comes after Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger called for Brady to step down earlier this week after an audit found a large amount of ballots in the presidential race weren’t counted.
"Mr. Brady is a good guy who did a bad job of managing the election," Floyd County GOP Chair Luke Martin said. "I don't think he's the only one at fault, but I appreciate the board taking a step in the right direction."
Elections Board Chair Tom Rees said they haven't made a decision about who will oversee the January Senate Runoff in Floyd County, but they will make a final decision soon. Right now, they're tossing around the ideas of hiring someone as interim chief clerk for the runoff or getting a permanent replacement.
Whichever way they choose, Rees said they will bring it to the Floyd County Commission for final approval.