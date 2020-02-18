Atlanta-based Fleetwood Mac tribute band Rumors will perform a benefit concert at Calhoun’s GEM Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 8 p.m. with ticket proceeds supporting Tiny House Hands Up Inc. and its mission of affordable housing for all people and price points.
Executive Director Cindy Tucker said similar concerts, including several over the last three years that have featured Rumors, have been Tiny House Hands Up’s biggest fundraisers. The money raised during them, she said, goes directly toward building affordable housing.
“What we are offering is home ownership at about half the cost of what other housing in Gordon County costs,” Tucker said. “Because we are a nonprofit, we’re not building up the price to make a living and we’re not pocketing this money. Every penny of what is raised from the ticket sales goes into the community and doing our work.”
A tiny house built by the group will be somewhere between 350 and 800 square feet and will cost about $100 per square foot to build. Typically, they feature custom cabinets in the kitchen and living areas, a bathroom with compost toilet and stand up shower and a bedroom with a fold-down bed. The homes will be placed in a “pretty, condominium-style neighborhood,” Tucker said, with grounds and exteriors maintained by Tiny House Hands Up.
“That makes this perfect for retired people, particularly retired people on a fixed income. They may have the big house that they raised their family in and find they longer need it but aren’t ready for assisted living. This is a perfect situation for them,” she said. “It’s also an ideal place for people starting out or for single parents with one or two children.”
What Tucker hopes community members will understand is that the neighborhood and tiny homes are not subsidized housing and are not on wheels or for homeless individuals.
These are misconceptions she said the group has been dealing with from its earliest days.
“We’re not trying to house the homeless. There are other agencies in the county that do that and are far more qualified to do that than we are. We simply saw a gap between subsidized housing and things like what Habitat [for Humanity] does,” Tucker said. “This is not a homeless camp. These homes are not on wheels. These are not even really tiny houses. These are cottages.”
Rumors is known to capture the energy of Fleetwood Mac at the height of their career by blending harmonies, precise instrumentation and a visually engaging show. The band has performed to sold out audiences and packed houses at private engagements and venues across the country, including House of Blues, the legendary Daryl Hall’s Club and a one week residency at Epcot for Disney’s wildly popular Sounds Like Summer concert series.
Those interested in supporting affordable housing or simply in seeing the country’s premier Fleetwood Mac tribute band perform locally can purchase tickets on the GEM’s website or can visit the Tiny House Hands Up store to purchase front row seats that are not available anywhere else. The store is located at 150 Warrior Path, Suite 3.