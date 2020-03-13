Last July, Dorian Johnson officially opened the doors to Fit From The Core, a fitness center now located on W.C. Bryant Parkway in Calhoun. In the eight months since, Johnson has turned the gym into a family where brutal honesty and support reign supreme. His philosophy? People pushing one another to succeed is what gets results.
Seeing his “FitFam” members push one another is also one of the things he enjoys most about teaching group fitness. As a Navy and Army veteran, Johnson said he was never too interested in group fitness before starting it up at Fit From The Core. He preferred working out solo, and he had been a personal trainer for nearly ten years. Group fitness, he thought, wasn’t for him.
That changed once he moved to Calhoun with his wife, Derrika, and saw the impact that others exercising together had on their ability to push through difficult workouts and struggles in the gym.
“The magic here is everyone else pushing each other. There will be people killing themselves, sweating and out of breath, during a workout, but they see the person next to them who doesn’t look like they’ll get through the workout and they forget about themselves. In a world where so many people are selfish now, they set themselves aside and they help each other,” Johnson said. “For one hour, you have people who aren’t part of that greedy, selfish world. They rely on each other, and they support each other. It’s beautiful to watch other people do that.”
Johnson said that approach to fitness — working together to achieve a common goal — is now a cornerstone of what he offers at Fit From The Core. He has strived to make it a family-like atmosphere where people can say what they’re really feeling and get the support they need.
He believes in brutal honesty between himself and his clients, and from his clients to him. That means he has to be real about what going to the gym is. He doesn’t tell people that it will be easy or that his classes offer miracle fixes. He doesn’t coddle his clients. He tells them that it will be hard work because, he said, it is.
“We preach the concept that this is about progression, not perfection. That and the team camaraderie are what help us get good results. At this gym, we’re family members who hate being at the gym because it’s stupid and hard, but we have the same goal, so we keep coming,” Johnson said. “I tell people who ask about classes that the first thing they need to do is stop making excuses.”
Excuses, he said, are the thing that he has to battle with most often.
People tell him they can’t come to classes because they are tired after work. They tell him they can’t wake up early because they don’t like working out in the mornings. Johnson said he tells them all the same thing: “Once you reach the point where excuses are running your life, you’ve already lost the battle. If you can just get here, I can get you where you want to be, but I can’t help you until you step in the door.”
Fit From The Core offers six different opportunities for people to walk in the door every day. Classes are held at 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., noon, 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. On Monday and Wednesday nights, there is also a 7:30 p.m. class. Bootcamps, which vary week-to-week, are held on Saturday mornings at 8 a.m.
Johnson said the workouts are appropriate for everyone, including beginners, and noted that he wants people to contact him before attending a class so that he can plan accordingly. To him, planning is the most important part of being a trainer. He wants to know that he can give each client the attention they deserve, and he wants to know that he’s targeting things clients care most about.
“People want and need truth and honesty. They need a trainer who is going to tell them, ‘You need to stop eating that. You need to get your butt in the gym. Working out isn’t easy, but it’s worth it,’” Johnson said. “I’m that trainer. I care about you, but I don’t coddle you.”
Johnson can be reached online at fitftc.com, on the Fit From The Core Facebook page and by phone at 706-307-9414.
Fit From The Core is located at 127 W.C. Bryant Parkway, Suite C, in Calhoun.