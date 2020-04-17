Organizers of Finster Fest, have pushed the event date to the weekend of Sept. 5-6.
The popular annual festival takes place in Summerville and honors the life and legacy of Summerville’s famous folk artist, Howard Finster.
Paradise Garden, Finster’s celebrated home and studio, will be the setting for the event which will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 5 and 6.
The festival will feature more than 65 folk and fine artists displaying and selling their artwork.
Three music stages will feature live blues, folk, bluegrass, roots, country and gospel performers from across the region and the country.
There will also be food available.
General Festival Admission will cost $5, with children 12 and younger admitted free of charge.
More details about the festival will be available as the date approaches and can be found at the event’s web site, www.paradisegardenfoundation.org/finster-fest/