The Festival of Trees is currently in full swing at the Harris Arts Center, but time is running out to place a bid on one of the more than 80 wreaths, trees and festive art pieces up for grabs at this year's auction.
"In addition to Christmas trees, wreaths, centerpieces and specialty gift baskets, we are excited to have added custom Christmas artwork from local artists to our festival entries this year," said Crystal Chapman, marketing and program coordinator.
The entries will remain on display in the art center galleries and online at www.harrisartscenter.com now through Sunday, Dec. 6, which marks the final day of bidding. The center will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. in honor of the closing day of the fundraiser. Online bidding will end at 3 p.m. and continue for two hours in the galleries. All winners will be notified within 24 hours.
The annual Festival of Trees is made possible by businesses and individuals who donate fully decorated trees and art pieces or who sponsor trees designed by one of the Harris Arts Center's designated decorating elves. Proceeds from the fundraiser, which is the center's largest all year, support Harris Arts Center artistic programming and events.
Festival of Trees elves will be available on Sunday to wrap trees and help the highest bidders load their prizes to carry home that night.
The Harris Arts Center is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. All in-person visitors to the center are asked to wear face coverings and respect social distancing.
Festival of Trees is sponsored by the Gordon County Convention and Visitors Bureau.