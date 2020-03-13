Estela’s Carniceria y Produce on North Wall Street has been a Calhoun fixture since the summer of 2009, but members of the Monzon family are now seeing their restaurant located one door over in the same orange building beginning to grow in popularity as well.
Jorge Monzon, the son of Estela and elder Jorge Monzon, said the daily specials at Estela’s Taqueria, especially their Taco Tuesday deal that offers $1 tacos that include choice of meat and two toppings, are a big part of that.
“Our daily special. People love a good deal, and there’s no other place where you can feed a family of four for under $20. Especially on Tuesdays. People just love to get a good deal,” the younger Jorge said recently.
He and his sister Suceli Monzon work the proverbial eight days a week between the two businesses the family owns, but the work pays off.
“Calhoun has been very good to us. The store has been very good to us,” said Jorge.
The restaurant offers authentic Mexican food with a unique combination of spices and flavor, all made with fresh ingredients from their grocery store next door. Trips are made twice weekly to buy fresh produce at markets in Atlanta, and fresh meat comes in at least once a week.
Jorge said it was tough doing business in the beginning because the family had never ran a restaurant before and because the crowds weren’t coming initially, which made it challenging to balance the need to keep employees busy against the incoming revenue. But things have been picking up lately and plans for the future are starting to take shape.
The restaurant already offers guests beer, but they recently acquired a liquor pouring license from the City of Calhoun, and once the state approves their application there they will began pouring spirits and offering happy hour specials. Other ideas include potential karaoke nights and similar events to draw in more customers.
From California to Calhoun
The Monzon family came to Calhoun from California back in 1999. The elder Jorge was working as a contractor for a company that made cat toys and scratching posts. The items were being made in California and then shipped to Calhoun for further distribution. Eventually the company decided to move Jorge here.
The younger Jorge said the business did quite well for a while but eventually went under. When that happened, members of the Monzon family sought out “normal” jobs, but the idea to open a small grocery store was already in the works.
“We just decided to stay here in Calhoun because we liked it so much,” Jorge said.
“Our parents thought it was a good place to raise us, “ Suceli added.
Estela’s Carniceria y Produce, named for the matriarch of the family, opened in the summer of 2009 and has been a popular destination for fresh, affordable food goods ever since.
Fast forward a few years, to 2016, and the Monzon family got the opportunity to buy the building their two businesses are now located in. They decided they wanted to open a restaurant in the space next door that had been empty for at least five years at that point.
‘Little by little’
Jorge said the space that is now home to the family restaurant was not in great shape when they took ownership. He didn’t want to take on any debt to finance the project, so he and his family spent about two years working to clean it out and fix it up.
“We decided not to take out any loans, so little by little, we were able to fix the building,” he said. “When we first bought the building it took me eight trips to the dump to clean it out.”
Eventually the taqueria opened its doors, and while business was slow going in the early days, things are going well now.
Suceli said that in addition to the high quality and delicious food, customers get a kick out of Estela’s open-style kitchen. Customers order at a walk-up counter and food is delivered to their table, but the kitchen area is located right behind the counter, so guests can see their meal as it cooks.
“People love seeing them make the tortillas,” Suceli said.
Another perk, Jorge added, is that folks can see just how clean the kitchen is at any given time.
The restaurant employs several cooks who have perfected the taqueria’s recipes and tastes, and Suceli, who learned to cook from her mother, has also mastered the techniques that make Estela’s so unique.
The siblings acknowledged that the restaurant industry is a tough one, but they feel like the future looks promising for both family businesses.
“We hope to be here a long time. That’s one thing. There is a lot of competition out here. There’s competition, of course, with other Mexican restaurants and stores,” Jorge said, noting that the recent opening of a chain grocer impacted the business. “We did notice a decrease during the first months, but now it’s picking back up, and it’s because we have really good prices at the store, so people come back. We see a lot of restaurants open and close after a few months time. We’ve been here for a year, and we hope to be here a really long time.”