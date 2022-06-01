The fall sports schedules are due to be released anytime and it will be interesting to see how the Gordon County schools stack up.
For Calhoun, it will be just its third year in the 5A division and the Yellow Jackets, in all sports, have brushed aside the naysayers who two years ago said they weren’t ready for such a big jump by already making an impact in the higher classification with its runs at state championships.
Sonoraville is moving on up to the 4A division and we do know that presents a whole new set of challenges. And not just in the Phoenix are now facing bigger schools category.
Gordon Central isn’t going anywhere, remaining a 2A school, but the Warriors are playing a bunch of new people in all sports with the Region 7 they are a part of now drastically different than the one they have been a member of since 2020.
The calendar says its the first week of June, but very soon, it will be the first week of August and that is when the volleyball teams and football teams get busy because school starts up again.
And what those schedules say when they are released will tell a big tale on what those teams are trying to do and that is simply — compete at the highest level possible no matter the classification.
For Calhoun, their volleyball schedule has, in the past, included just about everybody within a 50-mile radius. The Yellow Jackets play the 6A and 7A schools and the 3A and 4As and ultimately as many as 50 matches to get them ready for the five Region 7-5A games that matter and the Region 7-5A tournament at the end of the regular season.
And the Yellow Jackets will be under new leadership in the form of head coach Jennifer Quinn, who is moving up as well having come from 4A Northwest Whitfield County to take over the Calhoun program.
But we are sure that Coach Quinn is totally familiar with all the 5A and 6A schools in the area because it seems the two Whitfield County High Schools have always gone against bigger schools in their non-Region clashes.
For Sonoraville, the smaller six-team Region 7-4A that they are now a resident in means they have to find a lot more non-Region games.
For example, their football schedule will consist of five league games and five non-league games as opposed to the two non-league and eight league games they have had to endure for the last few years.
That could mean filling the Phoenix non-league volleyball schedule with some of the 6-3A teams that they are no longer annually facing, but that might not be the best option available because the 6-3A is still one of the largest in the 3A category with nine teams and they’ll be playing league games much sooner than the Phoenix now have too.
We do know that the Phoenix volleyball team is playing 5A Calhoun to start its volleyball schedule on Saturday, August 13 in something, we think, called The Jungle tournament. And those two teams will play each other twice less than a week later with another meeting at The Hive scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 18.
Calhoun and Sonoraville did not play each other in volleyball last year, but we’re sure the renewal of them meeting on the hardwood again will bring some intense competition.
And in between those two matches with the black-and-Vegas-gold, the Phoenix volleyball team faces 7A Cherokee and the fact that the Lady Firebirds now have the Lady Jackets back on the schedule twice and another team from the largest classification from the state would signal that the school on Highway 53 is looking to play up and put its former 3A status behind them.
The toughening of the non-league schedule is something that has been in play at Calhoun since school officials were informed they were jumping from 3A to 5A two years ago. True, they still do have some of those 3A rivals like Adairsville still on the schedule in a few sports, but now the Jackets are more likely to face as many 5A and 6A schools as they can to help get them ready for the games that determine playoff status.
The Sonoraville and Calhoun softball teams, both of which made a serious play for their respective state championships, have continued their rivalry and their games with each other this fall should again be doozies. They split their games last year with each other winning on their own diamond and it appears those two matchups will again be classics.
The Gordon Central volleyball team will also be under new guidance this year with Tori Richards in charge after running the Ashworth Middle School program the last few years.
Richards held tryouts a couple of weeks ago and we’re hearing that the teaching was intense. She was stopping practice frequently to let her players know what needed to be done and how situations need to be handled and used basically every phase of game as a teaching moment for her team.
The Lady Warriors have been down the last few years and Richards’ challenge is to try and put them on the map in the sport. They were not a real threat last year in Region 7-2A, but are hoping they can push for a playoff spot this fall.
So the fall schedules are set to come out pretty soon — football aside — and it seems they tell a lot about just what a team is trying to fully accomplish when they are not playing those all-that-matter Region games.