A pair of people from Fairmount were arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's office on a long list of charges late Thursday night related to drug trafficking following a brief chase with deputies.
Sheriff Mitch Ralston reported on his website Friday that deputies spotted a Ford Mustang that was believed to have fled from deputies earlier in the week and driven by a known drug trafficker with outstanding warrants.
Joshua Ray Hall, 37, and Madison Montana Young, 20, both of 1110 Old Boone Ford Road, Fairmount, were arrested after deputies used "stop sticks" to flatten the tires of the Mustang, which had recently been spray painted black.
Hall was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects, reckless conduct, reckless driving, two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, license required, no insurance, registration for license plate, two counts of removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal, two counts of speeding, vehicles to drive on the right side of the road, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at stop sign, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving while license suspended or revoked, and affixing tint to windows or windshields.
Young was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and trafficking in marijuana.
Ralston said the car was spotted on County Line Road near the Gordon-Bartow county line and did not stop when deputies tried to pull it over, which resulted in a short pursuit. Other deputies deployed stop sticks ahead of the fleeing car on Folsom Road. The suspect vehicle came to a stop near the intersection with Yarborough Mill Road after striking a sheriff’s office vehicle.
Deputies confirmed the Mustang had recently been painted from a bright blue, as was observed in the previous chase, to black in an obvious but unsuccessful ruse to evade arrest. A search of the car’s interior revealed a large amount of methamphetamine, drug related objects and empty spray paint cans.
Both suspects were taken to the county jail.