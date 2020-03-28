Fairmount Elementary School is working to keep students in the school spirit, recently hosting a "Virtual Spirit Week." Each day of the week students showed their school spirit by dressing up and posting their pictures in the comments on the FES Facebook Page. School officials are also continuing the strive to foster excellence in every student by posting daily morning announcements to their Facebook page.
Officials says this encourages students to begin their day in a positive way, and in doing so students still receive a thought for the day, a reminder of the character word of the month, the announcement of birthdays, important announcements, the pledge and moment of quiet reflection, and a friendly reminder of how much they are missed and loved.