The administrators at Harbin Clinic typically host a week-long celebration of their employees to show them their appreciation, but as with so many other things, the COVID-19 pandemic forced a re-tooling of the event, so this year the health care provider is instead having pop-up events at each of its 20 locations over a 10-week period.
On Monday the folks who work at the Calhoun location were the focus of such an event. Employees were treated to frozen treats, photos were taken, and a video highlighting the site and its employees is in the works.
The theme for the celebration is “everyone is a piece of the puzzle,” explained Emily Earp, Harbin marketing manager. She said the annual celebration gives the physicians who also own the company an opportunity to express how important each position their staff plays in the care they provide.
“Harbin Clinic Calhoun is my family away from family,” said Dr. Ken Howard, of Harbin Clinic Family Medicine Calhoun. “I have the opportunity to look forward to coming to work every day and working with this exceptional staff. We work hard to provide excellent and compassionate care for our patients, and we also care deeply for each other. I believe God put me in Calhoun, with my staff, to make Harbin Clinic Family Medicine Calhoun what it is today.”
The Calhoun location, at 855 Curtis Parkway S.E., offers family medicine, cardiology and nephrology services.