As you read this, all three Gordon County High School football teams are wrapping up Week Two.
And here's hoping that everybody is in the win column with Sonoraville going for its second consecutive win while Calhoun, which played in Alabama, and Gordon Central were both looking for that first victory.
"It's always nice to be 1-0," Sonoraville head coach Denver Pate said before his troops took on powerful Darlington Academy Friday night at the Furnace. "You can really set the tone for the season by winning that first game. It sends a message to your players that all their hard work is paying off and get your spirits high for (the next) week of work. But it's just nice to get that first win and just get it behind you and go after that next one."
The three teams will all continue their non-Region slates next week with Calhoun on the road at Creekview while Sonoraville finishes a three-game homestand against Dalton and Gordon Central is at Ratner Stadium to play Coosa.
For Calhoun, the Yellow Jackets are in the midst of a two-game road swing and went a long way Friday night in search of their first win of the season.
For them, youth and inexperience are being served as head coach Clay Stephenson and his staff try to hone in on the 22 starting players and their backups that can best put them in position to contend for a Region 7-5A championship and a possible deep playoff run like they made last year.
"We're still nowhere near where we need to be," he said. "We've still got a lot of questions about ourselves and our team and our depth and these are issues, that may take a little while for us to figure out. But every day, the kids and the coaches are working hard to make sure we're doing all we need to do to win football games."
They have used a number of players at a lot of positions, including quarterback where junior Trey Townsend and sophomore Andrew Purdy have both been running the team.
They are also using a lot of different receivers and in the interior trenches, on both offense and defense and junior lineman Christian Bell had to be a tired young man after the BT game with all the double-duty activity he was seeing.
In that loss to Blessed Trinity, the Titans used good field position, four Calhoun turnovers and a couple of mistakes in the special teams area to break away from a 17-17 tie and run off 19 points in just over half-a-quarter.
As of a whole, the Yellow Jackets made a lot of plays and had some fine moments on special teams like sophomore kicker Sergio Sanchez scoring six points himself on a 37-yard field goal and making all three of his extra-point attempts.
But eliminating their mistakes while still evaluating their players has them a very busy staff right now.
For Sonoraville, the games on the schedule just get bigger and bigger with a match against Dalton coming up.
The Phoenix looked very good in Week One, clobbering Pickens County, 27-15, with a final score that really didn't indicate how one-sided things were.
The Big Red controlled the football for three quarters and were tossing a shutout, until the Dragons scored against twice against mostly reserves in the final 12 minutes of play.
Pate said the finish was the only part of the evening that he and the coaching staff didn't like.
The two schools were separated by three divisions the past two years with Dalton being in the 6A division while Sonoraville has been in the 3A ranks pretty much since they started.
But this year, the Catamounts dropped down one class while Sonoraville went up one and now the matchup is a 4A school against a 5A.
Quarterback Jaxon Pate has a number of proven players at his disposal to throw or hand the ball too and the Phoenix have added to their still-growing list of playmakers with Keegan Townsend now giving them another pass-catching threat.
Coach Pate has been impressed with his play thus far and says he is a new guy that he thinks is only going to keep getting better as the season goes along.
Defensively, linebackers Tristan Mullins, Zach McAfee, and Ty Brown have been an active group through the first two weeks of the young season.
Defensive back Donovan McDaniel has also been a welcome addition after not playing last year. Coach Pate has cited has play early on and said he will help a secondary that he believes could be one of the team's real strengths.
For Gordon Central, the Warriors are just young, but have shown a ton of spunk early on as they are playing a lot of sophomores that were baptized to varsity last year as ninth-graders.
Against Armuchee, we had a bunch of our tenth graders that this is their second year out there for us," Warrior head coach T.J. Hamilton said. "Matthew (Hammock) is a sophomore in his second year. Jayden Jones is a sophomore is his second year. Jayden Sibley is a sophomore in his second year for us. And then we got a bunch of sophomores like Isiah Henderson and Wesley Garcia and a few others that this is their first year for us. And then we got our (cornerbacks) and they're both freshmen. So we're young, but some of those young guys have a year's experience under their best and some of them do not."
The big thing was just the way they fought in that first game. They gave up 10 points in the first 15 minutes of the game and then didn't allow any more points. Last year, they gave up an average of just over 43 points per game so it's obvious that new defensive coordinator Billy Blizzard has had an effect on his young men's play. They also pitched a shutout in the second half, giving them every chance to win the game, which is something that only happened once.
"I do feel like if we can play defense like that every week, we'll be fine," Hamilton said. "Now, we've got to correct our mistakes on offense and we've got to clean some things up, but I do think if the defense can shut teams out in the second half and most of the game, like they did last week, we'll be jut fine and start to make the progress we're looking for."
And here's too hoping that Calhoun, Sonoraville, and Gordon Central were all winners Friday night, whether they played in Gordon County or in Alabama.